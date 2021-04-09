Indicator Miscellaneous Questions - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Oh ok that code.
ObjectCreate() also needs the chart ID:
As the first parameter.
But you start with the objectname.
Also you can specify a base corner/anchor point.
Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_label
I am just worrying that I couldn't explained my issue that I want to ask did you tried it, please? Then you can know what is my problem with that code.
I just try like this - 1. I added my example file to the chart then I close MT4. 2. Open MT4 - then I do not see my Inside Label Object.
That's what I try to find solution to my issue. : /
Maybe I will be for sure Monday.
( when I think this is so easy I spend a lot of time for that easy things - when I think this is so hard that I did them so easily... - Almost all of what I want to do. first I try to read documentation... )
I tried it and there are two objects shown.
Cool!
Look my screenshot, please.
Thanks a lot for your time Mr. Marco
I never mind that part of code will give me different result in Indicator. : /
I try that part of code in my Indicator File.
( I decided that I will write some code in indicator files just not in my Trade Panel file. )
2nd time edited
I already use your method - now it works without any issues, hope it will work.
Thanks a lot Mr. Marco
#Not Monday - Closed
#Refresh - Open
Once I solve my this issue - my indicator works good in my main MT4 platform - but I use 2nd MT4 platform which is my indicator needs refresh when I start MT4 platform.
I have no idea where that problem comes from... that I ask something exactly about that.
Q: Can anyone let me something about this weird situation, please?
Thanks in advance.
You mean you witness different behavior between two platforms?
Are they the same build?
You mean you witness different behavior between two platforms?
Are they the same build?
Yeah absolutely different behavior...
Also yes both of them 1065 Build
Maybe I found where comes those weird issues...
What a secret of load template?
There is mystical things, which is destroying me at all... that is really really making me mad at all... - I have already did huge things for my EA's and Indicator's that I never spent a lot of time like I am spending few minor issues...
How? Simple!
After I decided that I should not put some scripts in my EA's files - then I continuously facing minors issues that I can't find solution in SEO. ( actually sometimes I find easily solution to my huge EA's issues on SEO - but this minor issues. )
---
I put this simple code in my example indicator file.
When I try to load this example file to my chart. It does not work correctly until I change TimeFrame.
( it's possible I already tired today )
( also I know I can solve this issue if I put that code in OnCalculate(...) - but I just need to put that code in OnInit() )
Please, I just need more clearly explanation for this issue. I really need it, because few my indicators have same irrelevant issues. ( that if I put this in my EA's files it will work correctly )
Thanks in advance.
Have a nice weekend.