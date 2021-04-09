Indicator Miscellaneous Questions - page 9
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Well Max consider this, if you are scanning for a pattern, and it forms, then your trigger will go off regardless of time stamp.
So the trigger can have several time stamps on different brokers, but the exact moment of the trigger would be about the same on all brokers.
Not exactly, but close enough.
Do you mean I need to improve this code? If yes, let me advice please.
Also I really need to see what that code will give me in the next Monday.
I hope I got it.
Thanks a lot Marco.
No i mean if you code a pattern recognition map then it will not be time dependent.
The trigger will go off when the pattern happens so time becomes meaningless.Or for example something as simple as a MA cross will also happen regardless of time.
No i mean if you code a pattern recognition map then it will not be time dependent.Or for example something as simple as a MA cross will also happen regardless of time.
The trigger will go off when the pattern happens so time becomes meaningless.
Hmm... I understand your comment.
I know only one way that how can I get True Bar time.
Thanks a lot for your time.
Why do you need it ?
Ok maybe it's something personal.
I just work with servertime i don't mind it differs from timelocal.
I don't even pay attention to it.
FX opens 5pm ET Sunday and ends 5pm ET Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
Thanks for your comments. Appreciate that.
So I need to explain more clearly why I needed this #79 code.
Left side D1 which is shows 00:00 and right side H4 shows 01:00 - so which is at the moment True hour 01:00
Thanks for your times.
#Not Monday - Open
Below code is working Monday.
Q: Is below code method wrong, please?
Thanks in advance.
#Not Monday - Open
FX opens 5pm ET Sunday and ends 5pm ET Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.