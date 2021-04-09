Indicator Miscellaneous Questions
#Broker Time - Closed for now.
I solve my issue.
#Month OBJ_VLINE
I need to create Months lines, but I struggle.
int _cnt_MN1 = iBarShift( Symbol(), 0, iTime( Symbol(), PERIOD_MN1, 0 ) );
for ( int i = 0; i < _cnt_MN1; i++ )
{
//---date & time
datetime _time = Time[i] ;
datetime _prd_time = iTime( Symbol(), _prd, 0 ) ;
datetime _timeCvrt_MN1 = _time + ( _time % _prd_time ) - PeriodSeconds( _prd ) ;
//---name
string _vlineName_MN1 = _prefix + "PERIOD_MN1 - " + TimeToStr( _timeCvrt_MN1, TIME_DATE ) ;
if ( _Period < PERIOD_MN1 )
{
ObjectCreate( _vlineName_MN1, OBJ_VLINE , 0, _time, 0 ) ;
ObjectSet ( _vlineName_MN1, OBJPROP_COLOR , C'180,160,080' ) ;
} //---if Close
} //---for Close
Can someone, please me?
Best
string _vlineName_MN1 = _prefix + "PERIOD_MN1 - " + TimeToStr( BOM, TIME_DATE ) ;
ObjectCreate( _vlineName_MN1, OBJ_VLINE , 0, BOM, 0 ) ;
ObjectSet ( _vlineName_MN1, OBJPROP_COLOR , C'180,160,080' ) ;
for ( int i = 0; i < _cnt_MN1; i++ )
{
ObjectCreate(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i),OBJ_VLINE,0,iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_MN1,i),0);
ObjectSetString(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,TimeToString(iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_MN1,i),TIME_DATE));
ObjectSetInteger(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_COLOR , C'180,160,080' );
//ObjectSetInteger(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i),OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);
//ObjectSetInteger(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i),OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
}
You know when the month began: iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_MN1, 0) No need for the loop, or all the rest. Just draw the line.
string _vlineName_MN1 = _prefix + "PERIOD_MN1 - " + TimeToStr( BOM, TIME_DATE ) ;
ObjectCreate( _vlineName_MN1, OBJ_VLINE , 0, BOM, 0 ) ;
ObjectSet ( _vlineName_MN1, OBJPROP_COLOR , C'180,160,080' ) ;
Thanks for the quick response and your comment.
Also I tried your code, but I see only one previous month 2016/10.
But I need to create Months Lines from currently year and future one.
example: Month starts from - January 2016 - February 2016 - March 2016 - ... till December 2016
I hope you clearly understand me now.
So, what can I do for it, please?
Thanks in advance.
for ( int i = 0; i < _cnt_MN1; i++ )
{
ObjectCreate(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i),OBJ_VLINE,0,iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_MN1,i),0);
ObjectSetString(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,TimeToString(iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_MN1,i),TIME_DATE));
ObjectSetInteger(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i), OBJPROP_COLOR , C'180,160,080' );
//ObjectSetInteger(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i),OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);
//ObjectSetInteger(0,"PERIOD_MN1-"+IntegerToString(i),OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
}
You clearly understand me what I am thinking, and I did not see your great comment (while I wrote reply for previous comment)
Much appreciate.
You clearly understand me what I am thinking, and I wrote reply for previous comment (while I did not see your great comment.)
Much appreciate.
ObjectMove(0,"Future-H4-",0,iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_H4,0)+PERIOD_H4,0);
MN1 is a bit too far away but here's one for H4.
Also you can use
ObjectMove(0,"Future-H4-",0,iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_H4,0)+PERIOD_H4,0);
MN1 is a bit too far away but here's one for H4.
Also you can use
Wow! Big thanks for your comment.
I use below code (which one you mentioned) in my Period Lines Indicator, so that works good for me till 'PERIOD_MN1'.
---
I read a bit more about 'Event Handling Functions', but I need advice from professional coder.
Which Function is useful for my this (Hour 4, Day, Week, Month Lines) Indicator?
example: init(), start(), OnTick() or OnTimer()
Thanks in advance.
Well you can draw all lines in OnInit() and then draw new whenever the opentime from the last bar changes you will know there was a new bar.
But i am not sure what exactly you are wanting to do.
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Hi,
#Broker Time
I spent few hours for reading some comments, but I did not figure out how can I set my Broker Time to my indicators / how can I set my indicators to my Broker Time. (maybe I confused)
My Broker Time starts from 01:00, but all my indicators works from 00:00.
So how can I solve my issue?
Please help me.
Thanks.
(English is not my native language.)