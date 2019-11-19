MetaQuotes "This is the last MT4 upgrade" IMPOSSIBLE !! - page 3
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I really wish they'd kill MT4. Metatrader 5 is awesome but brokers aren't going to go through the trouble of updating and validating a new platform unless a clear decision is made to declare "end of life" on the old platform. I mean, look at how Windows XP and Internet Explorer 8 stuck around keeping everything terrible because nobody would drop support for them after they were outdated and burdensome... until Microsoft stopped updating and supporting them. Just look at the advancements in the web that were "suddenly possible" once developers weren't locked into supporting a rotting platform with too much market share.
Well, I really wish they added custom charts and enabled custom data tick testing before they'd kill it. I doubt the traders appreciate awesome math library or 64-bit architecture if they lose what they use.
Yes, it would be great to have better charts in metatrader! I like radar charts and 3d surface plots! It would also be great if they made MQL target the Common Language Runtime so we could develop cross platform using Mono or .Net. Imagine that, being able to code in Python, C#, JavaScript, C++, or any other language supported by the CLR and having Metatrader be able to use it!
Not sure if we talk about the same. I meant charts, which you fed by the program code rather than the incoming quotes. It is something what the MT4 has.
Regarding the Microsoft CLR, I have no knowledge about it, anyway C++ is supported in MQL from the very beginning, and regarding the javascript :) - I cannot imagine someone would trade MQL for javascript, that sounds crazy.
Not sure if we talk about the same. I meant charts, which you fed by the program code rather than the incoming quotes. It is something what the MT4 has.
Regarding the Microsoft CLR, I have no knowledge about it, anyway C++ is supported in MQL from the very beginning, and regarding the javascript :) - I cannot imagine someone would trade MQL for javascript, that sounds crazy.
Metaquotes STILL sells mql4 experts in the market! Even they will turn off MT4 very soon!
This should show everyone the immense criminal energy this company has.
Very soon everybody who bought MT4-experts or indis can dump them into the garbage bin. They have even turned off the capability to decompile the ex4 files a few years ago, to make the total joke complete.
I really wish they'd kill MT4. Metatrader 5 is awesome but brokers aren't going to go through the trouble of updating and validating a new platform unless a clear decision is made to declare "end of life" on the old platform. I mean, look at how Windows XP and Internet Explorer 8 stuck around keeping everything terrible because nobody would drop support for them after they were outdated and burdensome... until Microsoft stopped updating and supporting them. Just look at the advancements in the web that were "suddenly possible" once developers weren't locked into supporting a rotting platform with too much market share.
I really wish they'd kill MT4. Metatrader 5 is awesome but brokers aren't going to go through the trouble of updating and validating a new platform unless a clear decision is made to declare "end of life" on the old platform. I mean, look at how Windows XP and Internet Explorer 8 stuck around keeping everything terrible because nobody would drop support for them after they were outdated and burdensome... until Microsoft stopped updating and supporting them. Just look at the advancements in the web that were "suddenly possible" once developers weren't locked into supporting a rotting platform with too much market share.
In addition, look on the signals service
The MT4 signals are most followed, while the MT5 signals have very low followers, the difference is in hundreds!!!
HAH !!
And here we go! I just got the new update for MT4 right now. Build 1030
Too much talk for nothing. MT4 will continue...