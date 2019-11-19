MetaQuotes "This is the last MT4 upgrade" IMPOSSIBLE !! - page 3

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Matthew Colter:
I really wish they'd kill MT4.  Metatrader 5  is awesome but brokers aren't going to go through the trouble of updating and validating a new platform unless a clear decision is made to declare "end of life"  on the old platform. I mean, look at how Windows XP and Internet Explorer 8 stuck around keeping everything terrible because nobody would drop support for them after they were outdated and burdensome...  until  Microsoft stopped updating and supporting them.  Just look at the advancements in the web that were "suddenly possible"  once developers weren't locked into supporting a rotting platform with too much market share.
Well, I really wish they added custom charts and enabled custom data tick testing before they'd kill it. I doubt the traders appreciate awesome math library or 64-bit architecture if they lose what they use. I do not think the Windows versions following XP/NT lacked features like MT5.
 
Ovo Cz:
Well, I really wish they added custom charts and enabled custom data tick testing before they'd kill it. I doubt the traders appreciate awesome math library or 64-bit architecture if they lose what they use.
Yes,  it would be great to have better charts in  metatrader! I like radar charts and 3d surface plots! It  would also be great if they made MQL target the Common Language Runtime so we could develop cross platform using Mono or .Net.  Imagine that,  being able to code in Python, C#, JavaScript, C++,  or any other  language supported by the CLR  and having  Metatrader be able to use it!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_Language_Infrastructure

 
Matthew Colter:
Yes,  it would be great to have better charts in  metatrader! I like radar charts and 3d surface plots! It  would also be great if they made MQL target the Common Language Runtime so we could develop cross platform using Mono or .Net.  Imagine that,  being able to code in Python, C#, JavaScript, C++,  or any other  language supported by the CLR  and having  Metatrader be able to use it!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_Language_Infrastructure

Not sure if we talk about the same. I meant charts, which you fed by the program code rather than the incoming quotes. It is something what the MT4 has. 

Regarding the Microsoft CLR, I have no knowledge about it, anyway C++ is supported in MQL from the very beginning, and regarding the javascript :) - I cannot imagine someone would trade MQL for javascript, that sounds crazy.

 
Ovo Cz:

Not sure if we talk about the same. I meant charts, which you fed by the program code rather than the incoming quotes. It is something what the MT4 has. 

Regarding the Microsoft CLR, I have no knowledge about it, anyway C++ is supported in MQL from the very beginning, and regarding the javascript :) - I cannot imagine someone would trade MQL for javascript, that sounds crazy.

The CLR  is what .NET  is built on,  it's a base framework for programming languages that apparently has the flexibility to support managed C++, C#,  Python,  JavaScript,  VisualBasic, R, F#,  and many others on Windows,  Linux,  and mobile devices.  Assemblies compiled from any of the languages can be imported  into assemblies written in any of the other languages.  The  assemblies are compiled from source into  Common  Intermediate  Language, which is a sort of 4th  generation  object oriented assembly language. The assemblies  aren't translated into machine code until they're actually used on the target system,  and then that x86, x64, arm, etc.  assembly is held in a cache so it doesn't have to be compiled again.  Basically,  if MQL  were implemented through the Common Language Infrastructure  it would get all the benefits of modern programming languages out of the box,  and those features are extremely well tested,  and all that would really be left to do is implement the domain specific features. I don't see any specifically unique features required by MQL,  so technically  metatrader could just  instantiate the CLR  host and implement the communication between the CLR  and  metatrader native code,  and they'd have all the benefits of  cross platform,  multi language support by simply  creating an  assembly in C++.NET  to define the classes and methods by which we should write our EA,  indicator,  script, etc. We would simply have to import their assembly into our .NET/Mono  project and  code whatever we want.  A bonus,  on top of opening the platform up to pretty much any developer anywhere,  is that EA could be developed in much better IDE  like Visual  Studio,  NetBeans,  Eclipse, etc.

Just thoughts.  I'm currently looking at API  offerings for retail traders  through  F**M  and O***A,  because I can consume an api  in  an afternoon and  incorporate whatever math and charting I want with the rest of my day :D I just wish metatrader would make it as easy  for me to integrate with their platform ;)
 

Metaquotes STILL sells mql4 experts in the market! Even they will turn off MT4 very soon!

This should show everyone the immense criminal energy this company has.

Very soon everybody who bought MT4-experts or indis can dump them into the garbage bin. They have even turned off the capability to decompile the ex4 files a few years ago, to make the total joke complete.

 
Matthew Colter:
I really wish they'd kill MT4.  Metatrader 5  is awesome but brokers aren't going to go through the trouble of updating and validating a new platform unless a clear decision is made to declare "end of life"  on the old platform. I mean, look at how Windows XP and Internet Explorer 8 stuck around keeping everything terrible because nobody would drop support for them after they were outdated and burdensome...  until  Microsoft stopped updating and supporting them.  Just look at the advancements in the web that were "suddenly possible"  once developers weren't locked into supporting a rotting platform with too much market share.
Most of windows XP applications will works on later Windows versions, but there're No MT4 EAs and custom Indicators work on MT5 without rewriting the code.
 
Matthew Colter:
I really wish they'd kill MT4.  Metatrader 5  is awesome but brokers aren't going to go through the trouble of updating and validating a new platform unless a clear decision is made to declare "end of life"  on the old platform. I mean, look at how Windows XP and Internet Explorer 8 stuck around keeping everything terrible because nobody would drop support for them after they were outdated and burdensome...  until  Microsoft stopped updating and supporting them.  Just look at the advancements in the web that were "suddenly possible"  once developers weren't locked into supporting a rotting platform with too much market share.
I agree completely. Regards.
[Deleted]  
Bernhard Schweigert:
  • 72% I am MT4 user
    (96)
  • 9% I am MT5 user
    (12)
  • 19% I use both
    (25)
Still most brokers are still with MT4 only. Dont think it will be MT5 any soon. MT4 is such eficient and smooth.
 

In addition, look on the signals service

The MT4 signals are most followed, while the MT5 signals have very low followers, the difference is in hundreds!!! 

 

 

HAH !!

And here we go! I just got the new update for MT4 right now. Build 1030

Too much talk for nothing. MT4 will continue...

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