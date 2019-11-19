MetaQuotes "This is the last MT4 upgrade" IMPOSSIBLE !!
https://smnweekly.com/2016/11/15/metaquotes-abandons-mt4-turns-entirely-to-mt5-trading-platform/
MT4 and MT5 needs to co-exist for at least so long time until both codes are quite similar and compatible.
It cannot just happen that easy. To many traders are stick to their custom indicators, EAs and tools and payed for it. I think many would rather consider to change a broker, than their trading habits. MetaQuotes have to warn and give some time to transfer to MT5 smoothly, at least few months or even years.
Does anybody know how much re-coding is necessary to make indcators/EAs compatible?
EA/indy/script need to be totaly rewritten?
- 2016.11.15
- Juana Wells
- smnweekly.com
66% MT4 user untl now, I expected still more.
take 100 people
66% are using MT4, 66 people
but here are also users from both platform, 24%, 24 people ...
so 90 people from 100 are using MT4
and only 12+24 people from 100 are using MT5
take 100 people
66% are using MT4, 66 people
but here are also users from both platform, 24%, 24 people ...
so 90 people from 100 are using MT4
and only 12+24 people from 100 are using MT5
So MT4 discontuned. What will happen those purchased Mt4 indicators,Ea ? will our money be back?
So MT4 discontuned. What will happen those purchased Mt4 indicators,Ea ? will our money be back?
and now officially Mt4 can't be downloaded except from brokers. I think this time MQL authority do all steps to stop Mt4.
Look at it from the other side: No more mt4-updates that could have errors and/or crash either the pc or your EA or ...
Metaquotes won't bother us any more.. :)
- 2006.07.28
- www.youtube.com
you can download it normally in metatrader4.com, so no reason for panic, mt4 will still be around for a long time
I spoke just last week with my broker (I know him personaly).
The broker pay 100.000$ per month for the license of MT4. Do you think really they want to kill its golden gote?
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