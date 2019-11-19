MetaQuotes "This is the last MT4 upgrade" IMPOSSIBLE !!

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  • 70% (157)
  • 11% (25)
  • 18% (41)
Total voters: 210
 
True News?
https://smnweekly.com/2016/11/15/metaquotes-abandons-mt4-turns-entirely-to-mt5-trading-platform/

MT4 and MT5 needs to co-exist for at least so long time until both codes are quite similar and compatible.
It cannot just happen that easy. To many traders are stick to their custom indicators, EAs and tools and payed for it. I think many would rather consider to change a broker, than their trading habits. MetaQuotes have to warn and give some time to transfer to MT5 smoothly, at least few months or even years.
Does anybody know how much re-coding is necessary to make indcators/EAs compatible?
EA/indy/script need to be totaly rewritten?
MetaQuotes abandons MT4, turns entirely to MT5 trading platform
MetaQuotes abandons MT4, turns entirely to MT5 trading platform
  • 2016.11.15
  • Juana Wells
  • smnweekly.com
Russian fintech company MetaQuotes no longer intends to issue upgrades to the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) as it is focusing entirely on its successor MetaTrader 5 (MT5), investment news provider Finance Magnates reported on Tuesday, citing Anthony Papaevagorou, head of sales at MetaQuotes, as saying at the Finance Magnates London Summit. “We do not...
 
66% MT4 user untl now, I expected still more.
 
Bernhard Schweigert:
66% MT4 user untl now, I expected still more.

take 100 people

66% are using MT4, 66 people

but here are also users from both platform, 24%, 24 people ...

so 90 people from 100 are using MT4

and only 12+24 people from 100 are using MT5 

 
miro1360:

take 100 people

66% are using MT4, 66 people

but here are also users from both platform, 24%, 24 people ...

so 90 people from 100 are using MT4

and only 12+24 people from 100 are using MT5 

So MT4  discontuned.  What will happen those purchased Mt4 indicators,Ea ? will our money be back?
 
aboncab:
So MT4  discontuned.  What will happen those purchased Mt4 indicators,Ea ? will our money be back?
IMO its one of those false news. That speaks have been also years ago and nothing happend. They simply can't do it that way.
 
aboncab:
So MT4  discontuned.  What will happen those purchased Mt4 indicators,Ea ? will our money be back?
and now officially Mt4 can't be downloaded except from brokers. I think this time MQL authority do all steps to stop Mt4.
 
aboncab:
and now officially Mt4 can't be downloaded except from brokers. I think this time MQL authority do all steps to stop Mt4.
you can download it normally in metatrader4.com, so no reason for panic, mt4 will still be around for a long time
 

Look at it from the other side: No more mt4-updates that could have errors and/or crash either the pc or your EA or ...

Metaquotes won't bother us any more..  :)

Monty Python - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life
Monty Python - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life
  • 2006.07.28
  • www.youtube.com
Monty Python's Life of Brian - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life. "Life's a Piece of Shit, When You Look at It."
 
aboncab:
and now officially Mt4 can't be downloaded except from brokers. I think this time MQL authority do all steps to stop Mt4.

Official MT4 website still allow user to download MT4 installer, where you got the news? Don't start panic.


 
tele2112:
you can download it normally in metatrader4.com, so no reason for panic, mt4 will still be around for a long time

I spoke just last week with my broker (I know him personaly).

The broker pay 100.000$ per month for the license of MT4. Do you think really they want to kill its golden gote?

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