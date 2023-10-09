Virtual Hosting: xxxxx automated trading disabled after migration! Help!
I strongly recommend you contact the Service Desk - this forum is mainly comprised of users (not MetaQuotes employees).
It's normal.
Please find the answer here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/84151
- 2016.05.11
- www.mql5.com
Don't resurrect three year old threads.
I accidentally installed my VPS in FXView-Demo, if I operate in DEMO account using Trading Robo, will i be getting profit. Also can I switch VPS from Demo account to Real account. Please help
I am operating an account where payment is linked to bank. Can i operate one more account in metatrader5 in which i want to operate with crypto funds. I just set it up, but when i tried to work on them, the existing running account got disturbed and hence had to halt.
Finally, i saw this information in other thread and it says possible, but I should have acquire VPS again. I use metatrader VPS. buying one more VOS space from metatrader is it possible.
I accidentally installed my VPS in FXView-Demo, if I operate in DEMO account using Trading Robo, will i be getting profit. Also can I switch VPS from Demo account to Real account. Please help
You can move your MQL5 VPS to another trading account (Change account) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I am operating an account where payment is linked to bank. Can i operate one more account in metatrader5 in which i want to operate with crypto funds. I just set it up, but when i tried to work on them, the existing running account got disturbed and hence had to halt.
Finally, i saw this information in other thread and it says possible, but I should have acquire VPS again. I use metatrader VPS. buying one more VOS space from metatrader is it possible.
You can't connect 2 trading accounts in your terminal with the same MQL5 VPS, its one trading account per virtual server, so login into your second account (the one you haven't purchased MQL5 VPS yet) and Register a Virtual Server for it too.
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Hi everyone in the house,
Please I need your help especially somebody who had gone through this before and how he solved it. I subscribed for a virtual hosting, precisely UK server and immediately I migrated my expert to the server, it start and then disable my expert after migration is successful with the message: "Virtual Hosting: xxxxx automated trading disabled after migration" in the terminal. How do I solve this problem? Do I cancel the server and will my money be refunded after canceling it? Or is there anywhere I have missed it and I didn't know?
Please someone in the house should help me out. I need a solution procured answer please, probably from someone who has the experience from what I am going through and how to solve it.
Thanks a lot.