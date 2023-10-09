Virtual Hosting: xxxxx automated trading disabled after migration! Help! - page 2
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Can i operate one more account in metatrader5 in the other one where I have to link it with other VPS server with crypto funds. Crypto fund is not getting loaded into the 2nd account.
Yes, you could migrate one trading account to your MQL5 VPS and operate the other account in your local terminal in your computer, but you will need to keep it open 24/7, having it exposed to network and power outages.
Also my VPN server is stopped working and not starting suddenly.
This is what is the status
In my Journal it asked me to change to MQL5 Amsterdam 30, however now the server got delated and not in ACTIVE SERVER anymore.
Its appearing in All category, but the SETTINGS tab is not appearing to enable
You have stopped your MQL5 VPS, its not deleted, you need to migrate your MT5 trading environment to your MQL5 VPS again to start your virtual server again.
Follow the last 19-25 steps in the guide below:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161