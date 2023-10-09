Virtual Hosting: xxxxx automated trading disabled after migration! Help! - page 2

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ggsekhar #:
Can i operate one more account in metatrader5 in the other one where I have to link it with other VPS server with crypto funds. Crypto fund is not getting loaded into the 2nd account.

Yes, you could migrate one trading account to your MQL5 VPS and operate the other account in your local terminal in your computer, but you will need to keep it open 24/7, having it exposed to network and power outages.

 

Also my VPN server is stopped working and not starting suddenly.

 
2023.10.08 21:07:12.427 Virtual Hosting 6513316: start command
2023.10.08 21:07:46.267 Virtual Hosting 6513316: status is 'stopped'

 
MQL5 London 60
 

This is what is the status

 

In my Journal it asked me to change to  MQL5 Amsterdam 30, however now the server got delated and not in ACTIVE SERVER anymore.

Its appearing in All category, but the SETTINGS tab is not appearing to enable


 

You have stopped your MQL5 VPS, its not deleted, you need to migrate your MT5 trading environment to your MQL5 VPS again to start your virtual server again.

Follow the last 19-25 steps in the guide below:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161

 
At step 19 the procures server is not appearing anymore.  I think when switching to Amsterdam it said the existing server will be closed and the balance will not be credited to me. However, i thought that since I already paid for 3 months and was using it for a week, it is migrating and then I'll switch to the new server as the existing London VPS suddenly stopped working. Is there a way out. Will that London server be added to my account once again.
 
I uninstalled and reinstalled the Metatrader5, then the new Amsterdam server was allowed to be connected. It is now working.  I read that if once all Experts, Indicators and Signal are loaded in the server and if the server is Green color, the ALGO TRADING button in Meta trader software should not be enabled. IT also says it's dangerous as both will start to trade and is a conflict. Is it true, please advise.   I have now left my MQL5 VPS as Green Color and have left my ALGO TRADING button in SQUARE RED COLOR.   
 
However at this stage all 4 trading charts the HAT's are not in blue color
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