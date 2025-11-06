using NotePad++ to edit and compile - page 3

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Carl Schreiber:

Let me add that you can get a function list of your own functions quite easily:

1) (in Win7) load C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\Notepad++\functionList.xml

2) add this:  <association userDefinedLangName="mql4" id="mql4_sytax"/>

    here:

3) add this in the next section:

(I just copied them from c further below and there is as well one for c++ - may be valid for mql5.)

I f you now click on the Function List button (or in menu => View => Function List) you see a window with the list of all your functions of the actual mql4 or mqh file.

A click on a function and you are there!

Here the example of Statistics.mqh:


You can sort the functions alphabetically :)

Thank you for posting this! I copied the parser for c++ and it now you can view functions by class with mql. 

 

        <parser
                                id         ="mql_syntax" displayName="MQL Class" commentExpr="(?s:/\*.*?\*/)|(?m-s://.*?$)">
                                <classRange
                                        mainExpr    ="^[\t\x20]*(class|struct)[\t\x20]+\w+\s*(final)?\s*(:\s*(public|protected|private)\s+\w+\s*)?\{"
                                        openSymbole ="\{"
                                        closeSymbole="\}"
                                >
                                        <className>
                                                <nameExpr expr="(class|struct)[\t\x20]+\w+" />
                                                <nameExpr expr="[\t\x20]+\w+" />
                                                <nameExpr expr="\w+" />
                                        </className>
                                        <function
                                                mainExpr="^[\t\x20]*((static|const|virtual)\s+)?(\w+(\s+\w+)?(\s+|(\*|\*\*|&amp;)\s+|\s+(\*|\*\*|&amp;)|\s+(\*|\*\*|&amp;)\s+))?(\w+\s*::)?(?!(if|while|for|switch))[\w~]+\s*\([^\)\(]*\)(\s*const\s*)?(\s*(final|override|final\s*override|override\s*final)\s*)?[\n\s]*\{"
                                        >
                                                <functionName>
                                                        <funcNameExpr expr="(?!(if|while|for|switch))[\w~]+\s*\(" />
                                                        <funcNameExpr expr="(?!(if|while|for|switch))[\w~]+" />
                                                </functionName>
                                        </function>
                                </classRange>
                                <function
                                        mainExpr="^[\t\x20]*((static|const|virtual)\s+)?\w+(\s+\w+)?(\s+|(\*|\*\*|&amp;)\s+|\s+(\*|\*\*|&amp;)|\s+(\*|\*\*|&amp;)\s+)(\w+\s*::)?(?!(if|while|for))\w+\s*\([^\)\(]*\)(\s*const\s*)?[\n\s]*\{"
                                >
                                        <functionName>
                                                <nameExpr expr="(?!(if|while|for))\w+\s*\(" />
                                                <nameExpr expr="(?!(if|while|for))\w+" />
                                        </functionName>
                                        <className>
                                                <nameExpr expr="\w+(?=\s*::)" />
                                        </className>
                                </function>
                        </parser>
 

I also forgot to mention, in response to version control and diff view, there are some really cool free tools that I much prefer over the built in MQL5 storage and version control. The first, bitbucket.org allows free private repositories and overall I like it better than github. Next, you're going to need git. The command line is always good, but I've recent fallen in love with the git GUI - SourceTree. Here you can access everything at a quick glance.

 SourceTree

You can integrate external diff viewers to work with sourcetree to manage merge conflict and view file diff. I personally like DiffMerge.

DiffMerge 

 
Emma Schwatson:

Thank you for posting this! I copied the parser for c++ and it now you can view functions by class with mql. 

 

        <parser
                                id         ="mql_syntax" displayName="MQL Class" commentExpr="(?s:/\*.*?\*/)|(?m-s://.*?$)">
                                <classRange
                                        mainExpr    ="^[\t\x20]*(class|struct)[\t\x20]+\w+\s*(final)?\s*(:\s*(public|protected|private)\s+\w+\s*)?\{"
                                        openSymbole ="\{"
                                        closeSymbole="\}"
                                >
                                        <className>
                                                <nameExpr expr="(class|struct)[\t\x20]+\w+" />
                                                <nameExpr expr="[\t\x20]+\w+" />
                                                <nameExpr expr="\w+" />
                                        </className>
                                        <function
                                                mainExpr="^[\t\x20]*((static|const|virtual)\s+)?(\w+(\s+\w+)?(\s+|(\*|\*\*|&amp;)\s+|\s+(\*|\*\*|&amp;)|\s+(\*|\*\*|&amp;)\s+))?(\w+\s*::)?(?!(if|while|for|switch))[\w~]+\s*\([^\)\(]*\)(\s*const\s*)?(\s*(final|override|final\s*override|override\s*final)\s*)?[\n\s]*\{"
                                        >
                                                <functionName>
                                                        <funcNameExpr expr="(?!(if|while|for|switch))[\w~]+\s*\(" />
                                                        <funcNameExpr expr="(?!(if|while|for|switch))[\w~]+" />
                                                </functionName>
                                        </function>
                                </classRange>
                                <function
                                        mainExpr="^[\t\x20]*((static|const|virtual)\s+)?\w+(\s+\w+)?(\s+|(\*|\*\*|&amp;)\s+|\s+(\*|\*\*|&amp;)|\s+(\*|\*\*|&amp;)\s+)(\w+\s*::)?(?!(if|while|for))\w+\s*\([^\)\(]*\)(\s*const\s*)?[\n\s]*\{"
                                >
                                        <functionName>
                                                <nameExpr expr="(?!(if|while|for))\w+\s*\(" />
                                                <nameExpr expr="(?!(if|while|for))\w+" />
                                        </functionName>
                                        <className>
                                                <nameExpr expr="\w+(?=\s*::)" />
                                        </className>
                                </function>
                        </parser>

I am completely uneducated in RE, so it takes me ages to adopt the parser. I am missing a match for constructors, both simple and with the ":" extension. If any one knows how to fix the parser for them, I would appreciate it.

I am also missing the inner classes in the tree, while their functions get assigned to the outer class (like the picture below), however I do not hope the parser can be configured to manage them.


 
Ex Ovo Omnia:

I am completely uneducated in RE, so it takes me ages to adopt the parser. I am missing a match for constructors, both simple and with the ":" extension. If any one knows how to fix the parser for them, I would appreciate it.

I am also missing the inner classes in the tree, while their functions get assigned to the outer class (like the picture below), however I do not hope the parser can be configured to manage them.


Have you tried the vscode editor instead?
 
Emma Schwatson:
Have you tried the vscode editor instead?

No, and I do not plan. Is there some really good reason I should?

 
Ex Ovo Omnia:

No, and I do not plan. Is there some really good reason I should?

Yes. notepad++ is obsolete. I wrote some vscode extensions that not only highlight mql syntax but use the c++ intellisence with MQL so you can do everything you'd expect from an IDE like peek definitions, etc. I'd say give it a try... install vscode, click the extensions tab, search "mql", and install the "MQL Extension pack". 

 
This is to share something similar to this article
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/218526
 

Hello friends

how can copy text to clipboard in mql5?

I tried most of the answers but unfortunately did not get any results.

 
Milad Yarzamn:

Hello friends

how can copy text to clipboard in mql5?

I tried most of the answers but unfortunately did not get any results.

Why are you asking in the mql4 section?

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