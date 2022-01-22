Array of class object doesn't show hints after placing the second dot

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When I have a class/struct which has an object of another class/struct in it, then after writing the name of the objetc and placing the first dot, meta editor shows me the members/methods that I can choose.

But when I place the second dot it still shows me members of the inner struct but only if the object of the outer struct is not  an array.

I tried many ways, like using the public access specifier for both of the classes/structs, and/or even publicly inheritence of the outer class from the inner class however this is not what I want to do, but still the result it the same.
I also played with both the constructors and gave the members initial values, still nothing.

Am I missing something or that's it?



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