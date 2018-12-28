Heiken Ashi Trading System

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I have found Heiken Ashi a reliable system, as I started using it recently the past week. Although it does (and in fact "did" produce false signals), yet its profitable overall given the trader has right money management (at his discretion). I will keep posting images for this system on different pairs. Let me know, how you find it. Thanks
 

GBPUSD H1: 12 August to 16 August 2013

 

GBPUSD H1 

 

GBPUSD M30: 12 August to 16 August 2013

 

GBPUSD M30 

 
Shunmas:
I have found Heiken Ashi a reliable system, as I started using it recently the past week. Although does (and in fact "did" produce false signals, yet its profitable overall given the trader has right money management (at his discretion). I will keep posting images for this system on different pairs. Let me know, how you find it. Thanks

Heiken Ashi Smooth "looks good" but it is very overrated. I made an Ea to test it. You can backtest and try different parameters.

Download [external link was deleted by newdigital] (No spam intended)

 
PzTrading:

Heiken Ashi Smooth "looks good" but it is very overrated. I made an Ea to test it. You can backtest and try different parameters.

Download [external link was deleted by newdigital] (No spam intended)

Hi Pz ! Thanks for you comment. But I am a manual trader and do get emotional like every other trader while trading. I am not sure about it being too over-rated or under-rated. But I traded it this week and the success I achieved this week is a no match ever since I started trading. It may be luck, but like I said, "on overall" basis, it did produce excellent results.
 
PzTrading:

Heiken Ashi Smooth "looks good" but it is very overrated. I made an Ea to test it. You can backtest and try different parameters.

Download [external link was deleted by newdigital] (No spam intended)

And thanks for the link. I can see there are good systems on the link. :)
 

Heiken Ashi on Traditional Renko (backdated)

Renko 

 
PzTrading:

Heiken Ashi Smooth "looks good" but it is very overrated. I made an Ea to test it. You can backtest and try different parameters.

Download [external link was deleted by newdigital] (No spam intended)

Hi PzTrading,

Please, do not reditect our mql5 members to any local resources to download any EA especially for Metatrader 4. This is MT5/mql5 forum.

 
Shunmas:
I have found Heiken Ashi a reliable system, as I started using it recently the past week. Although it does (and in fact "did" produce false signals), yet its profitable overall given the trader has right money management (at his discretion). I will keep posting images for this system on different pairs. Let me know, how you find it. Thanks
Thanks to open this thread. I like Heiken Ashi indicators/systems as well. But please -  use Metatrader 5 and free Metatrader indicators (from MT5 CodeBase for example).
 
newdigital:
Thanks to open this thread. I like Heiken Ashi indicators/systems as well. But please -  use Metatrader 5 and free Metatrader indicators (from MT5 CodeBase for example).
Yes New Digi, I am using those resources also. PZ just posted the website and I happened to visit it. Also, I have your system (Brain wash) running too. :)
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