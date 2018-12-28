Heiken Ashi Trading System
- Aggressive scalp ea
- Need help indentifying indicator
- Super Easy!!!!! Can some one Test
I have found Heiken Ashi a reliable system, as I started using it recently the past week. Although does (and in fact "did" produce false signals, yet its profitable overall given the trader has right money management (at his discretion). I will keep posting images for this system on different pairs. Let me know, how you find it. Thanks
Heiken Ashi Smooth "looks good" but it is very overrated. I made an Ea to test it. You can backtest and try different parameters.
Download [external link was deleted by newdigital] (No spam intended)
Heiken Ashi Smooth "looks good" but it is very overrated. I made an Ea to test it. You can backtest and try different parameters.
Download [external link was deleted by newdigital] (No spam intended)
Heiken Ashi Smooth "looks good" but it is very overrated. I made an Ea to test it. You can backtest and try different parameters.
Download [external link was deleted by newdigital] (No spam intended)
Heiken Ashi Smooth "looks good" but it is very overrated. I made an Ea to test it. You can backtest and try different parameters.
Download [external link was deleted by newdigital] (No spam intended)
Hi PzTrading,
Please, do not reditect our mql5 members to any local resources to download any EA especially for Metatrader 4. This is MT5/mql5 forum.
I have found Heiken Ashi a reliable system, as I started using it recently the past week. Although it does (and in fact "did" produce false signals), yet its profitable overall given the trader has right money management (at his discretion). I will keep posting images for this system on different pairs. Let me know, how you find it. Thanks
Thanks to open this thread. I like Heiken Ashi indicators/systems as well. But please - use Metatrader 5 and free Metatrader indicators (from MT5 CodeBase for example).
There are many Heiken Ashi indicators (and EA) on MT5 CodeBase, for example :
Trading signals module based on Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal
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An Example of a Trading System Based on a Heiken-Ashi IndicatorHeiken Ashi based EA
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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