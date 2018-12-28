Heiken Ashi Trading System - page 2
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There are many Heiken Ashi indicators (and EA) on MT5 CodeBase, for example :
Trading signals module based on Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal
Heiken Ashi Smoothed
Heiken-Ashi
========
An Example of a Trading System Based on a Heiken-Ashi IndicatorHeiken Ashi based EA
Heiken Ashi Applied on Median Renko
Heiken Ashi Smoothed mixed with Price Channel Stop
[I havn't traded this yet (and trade it next week)]
And thanks for the link. I can see there are good systems on the link.
The link was understandably deleted by a moderator. Let me attach the Ea here. Play around.
Hi PzTrading,
This is the forum related to Metatrader 5. So please attach mql5 code for this EA.
Heikin-Ashi Technique :Close = (Open+High+Low+Close)/4
A type of candlestick chart that shares many characteristics with standard candlestick charts, but differs because of the values used to create each bar. Instead of using the open-high-low-close (OHLC) bars like standard candlestick charts, the Heikin-Ashi technique uses a modified formula:
Open = [Open (previous bar) + Close (previous bar)]/2
High = Max (High,Open,Close)
Low = Min (Low,Open, Close)
The Heikin-Ashi technique is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Hollow candles with no lower shadows are used to signal a strong uptrend, while filled candles with no higher shadow are used to identify a strong downtrend.This technique should be used in combination with standard candlestick charts or other indicators to provide a technical trader the information needed to make a profitable trade.
Heikin-Ashi Technique :Close = (Open+High+Low+Close)/4
A type of candlestick chart that shares many characteristics with standard candlestick charts, but differs because of the values used to create each bar. Instead of using the open-high-low-close (OHLC) bars like standard candlestick charts, the Heikin-Ashi technique uses a modified formula:
Open = [Open (previous bar) + Close (previous bar)]/2
High = Max (High,Open,Close)
Low = Min (Low,Open, Close)
The Heikin-Ashi technique is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Hollow candles with no lower shadows are used to signal a strong uptrend, while filled candles with no higher shadow are used to identify a strong downtrend.This technique should be used in combination with standard candlestick charts or other indicators to provide a technical trader the information needed to make a profitable trade.
It was quote. It is not my system or my words. I am not using quotation (quotational feature of the post) just because of SEO. But it was written something as
Heikin-Ashi Technique :
......
========
I am just trying to integrate external content with the forum ... because there are a lot of indicators and EA ... but how to use them? how to trade? what to do? it should be explained anyway.
About candlestick chart ... this is very very big theory about ...
Do you know that Ichimoku guy created his indicator for candlestick chart only (it was few centures ago)? yes, that is true ... patterns ... candelstick patterns ... and more and more ... so - it looks like a science ... real science ...
I want to open the thread about it but it is big theory so I am afraid about sorry ...
It was quote. It is not my system or my words. I am not using quotation (quotational feature of the post) just because of SEO. But it was written something as
========
I am just trying to integrate external content with the forum ... because there are a lot of indicators and EA ... but how to use them? how to trade? what to do? it should be explained anyway.
About candlestick chart ... this is very very big theory about ...
Do you know that Ichimoku guy created his indicator for candlestick chart only (it was few centures ago)? yes, that is true ... patterns ... candelstick patterns ... and more and more ... so - it looks like a science ... real science ...
I want to open the thread about it but it is big theory so I am afraid about sorry ...