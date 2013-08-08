How to change colors of bar and candle in chart object
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How can I change colors of bar and candle in chart objects( OBJ_CHART ) ?
look herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_propert
look herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_propert
Thank you Alexander!
CHART_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN (etcetera)
I think these are for main chart (non Chart object)
Is there any way to specify the color different from main chart(non Chart object)
for OBJ_CHART (Chart object)?
Thank you Alexander!
CHART_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN (etcetera)
I think these are for main chart (non Chart object)
Is there any way to specify the color different from main chart(non Chart object)
for OBJ_CHART (Chart object)?
Search for OBJPROP_CHART_ID.
ID of the "Chart" object (OBJ_CHART). It allows working with the properties of this object like with a normal chart using the functions described in Chart Operations, but there some exceptions.
Search for OBJPROP_CHART_ID.
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