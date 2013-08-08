How to change colors of bar and candle in chart object

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Hi Guys

I'm now learning about creating objects.

How can I change colors of bar and candle in chart objects( OBJ_CHART ) ?
I also wanted to know how to hide OHLC values in the upper left corner.

Thanks

[Deleted]  

How can I change colors of bar and candle in chart objects( OBJ_CHART ) ?

I also wanted to know how to hide OHLC values in the upper left corner.

  look here  

   https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_propert  

 

 

  

 
FinGeR:

  look here  

   https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_propert  

 

 

  

Thank you Alexander!

 

CHART_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,  CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN (etcetera)

I think these are for main chart (non Chart object)

Is there any way to specify the color different from main chart(non Chart object)

for OBJ_CHART (Chart object)?

 
stitchtrader:

Thank you Alexander!

 

CHART_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,  CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN (etcetera)

I think these are for main chart (non Chart object)

Is there any way to specify the color different from main chart(non Chart object)

for OBJ_CHART (Chart object)?

Search for OBJPROP_CHART_ID.

ID of the "Chart" object (OBJ_CHART). It allows working with the properties of this object like with a normal chart using the functions described in Chart Operations, but there some exceptions.

 
angevoyageur:

Search for OBJPROP_CHART_ID.

Thank you so much, Alain!

It is now working.
You're a fantastic person.
All the best wishes :)

 
stitchtrader:
Thank you so much, Alain!

It is now working.
You're a fantastic person.
All the best wishes :)

You are welcome.
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