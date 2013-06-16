Meta Trader 5 Build 814 - page 2
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Debugger crashes the client terminal on F10 (continue to next statement) and F11 (enter into current function).
I am using Windows XP.
I just pressed F10 and see popup prices:
I pressed F11:
yes, this is 814 from Metaquotes:
I am using Windows XP.
I just pressed F10 and see popup prices:
The current version of MT5 is Build 814, but I didn't find list of change for this build in the topic "List of changes in MetaTrader..". And in this build I can't use a statically allocated buffer for copy of a specified buffer of an indicator, I must use dynamic array for this current build 814. Is there any different for this build?
FYI, in the last build (803) I can use static array.
Update is available through LiveUpdate.
Thank you RaptorUK. Yes, I am talking about the debugger of 814 running in MetaEditor on Windows 8. Secondly, the terminal itself crashes on EAs that load DLLs in test mode.
Thank you Alexander. Just updated to 815 on Windows 8 x64 and the sky is blue again. EXCELLENT WORK GUYS.
Build 815 with fixed work with statically allocated buffer on Windows 8 x64 has been published on MetaQuotes demo server.
Update is available through LiveUpdate.
I already use build 815, but still I have a some problem when using static array for copying indicator value..
When I compile this code, show error "Cannot be used for static allocated array". Is there any change ? Because in the last build 803, there is no error like that.