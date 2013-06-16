Meta Trader 5 Build 814 - page 2

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bobdanielly:

Debugger crashes the client terminal on F10 (continue to next statement) and F11 (enter into current function).

I am using Windows XP.

I just pressed F10 and see popup prices:


 

I pressed F11:


yes, this is 814 from Metaquotes:


 
newdigital:

I am using Windows XP.

I just pressed F10 and see popup prices:


In MetaEditor not the Terminal.
 
biantoro:

The current version of MT5 is Build 814, but I didn't find list of change for this build in the topic "List of changes in MetaTrader..". And in this build I can't use a statically allocated buffer for copy of a specified buffer of an indicator, I must use dynamic array for this current build 814. Is there any different for this build?

FYI, in the last build (803) I can use static array.

Build 815 with fixed work with statically allocated buffer on Windows 8 x64 has been published on MetaQuotes demo server.
Update is available through LiveUpdate.
 

Thank you RaptorUK. Yes, I am talking about the debugger of 814 running in MetaEditor on Windows 8. Secondly, the terminal itself crashes on EAs that load DLLs in test mode.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 

 Thank you Alexander. Just updated to 815 on Windows 8 x64 and the sky is blue again. EXCELLENT WORK GUYS.

 
thank you all on inspiration to disable the auto update!
 
How does a Broker get hold of a pre-release Build and push it out to their customers ?  would anyone else like to know ?
 
Alexander:
Build 815 with fixed work with statically allocated buffer on Windows 8 x64 has been published on MetaQuotes demo server.
Update is available through LiveUpdate.
Thanks Alexander..
 

I already use build 815, but still I have a some problem when using static array for copying indicator value..

double         MAValue[3];
MAHandle   = iMA(_Symbol,0,PeriodSymb,0,MAMethod,AppPrice);
ArraySetAsSeries(MAValue,true);
if(   CopyBuffer(MAHandle,0,0,3,MAValue)>0 )

When I compile this code, show error "Cannot be used for static allocated array". Is there any change ? Because in the last build 803, there is no error like that.

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