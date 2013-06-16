Meta Trader 5 Build 814 - page 6
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I'm not sure that would be a good idea, updating all MT5 installs to pre-release or released updates depending on where the update is pulled from. Some Brokers may choose to delay the release of an update as they test it properly, this would be negated.
Giving it a miss this year, didn't enjoy sitting in the car park trying to exit for 3 hours last year.
Mmm ..., I don't think it's depend on the broker. Coz we can open many accounts from many brokers with single MT5. I knew that coz I answer this before (scroll down a little bit would you, there's a picture on may answer over there).
So MT5's live update must be connect to and download from MetaQuotes server and not to Broker server.
So I heard it's gonna be rain again, hope the race doesn't like Monaco train again :(.