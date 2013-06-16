Meta Trader 5 Build 814 - page 5
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fine? "fine" means "no warning"?
It was not work never
biantoro don't panic. we just added warning only. to clarify possible misunderstanging of possible problems.
Question. How did you check static array's AsSeries state?
There was no warning. But because SetAsSeries does not affect to static arrays we added such warning.
816 - there were some problems with OpenCL device detection
As long as I remember, there is no warning, that's why I want to check to last build. After see the documentation, I've confuse whether I use static array or dynamic array to my last EA :( . Anyway thanks Stringo and RaptorUK, it is not a big problem, I'am just curious about that..:). BTW today MQ release build 816... I still don't know the different with last build..
Build 816 is not released yet . . . dated today 11th June . . . "Over the next few days, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update build 816."
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page14#comment_520551
Build 816 is not released yet . . . dated today 11th June . . . "Over the next few days, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update build 816."
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page14#comment_520551
My MT already update to build 816, I obtain from MetaQuote demo server yesterday.
Yep, I know, that is pre-release for pre-release testing.
LOL ! :D
Just updated my MT5 from 815 (not 814 or 816) to 821.
LOL ! :D
Just updated my MT5 from 815 (not 814 or 816) to 821.
Hi, long time no chat, hope you are well
Did you get that from your Broker or from the MetaQuotes Demo server ?
Hi, long time no chat, hope you are well
Did you get that from your Broker or from the MetaQuotes Demo server ?
I'm doing great !!! and thank you for asking :D.
It's coming from Metaquotes demo server.
Silly, I have 2 MT5s installed and each download latest updates. Can it just one MT5 download the latest updates and the other MT5 later will updated from there without downloading again ?. You know : a centralized live update for every single installed MT5.
PS : Are you going to Silverstone next week ?
In the new build 821, Metaquotes now named pip what is a point.
So "pip" is also a relative thing. For me a pip is 0.0001 or 0.01 according to the symbol and I use it as an absolute reference.
I'm doing great !!! and thank you for asking :D.
It's coming from Metaquotes demo server.
Silly, I have 2 MT5s installed and each download latest updates. Can it just one MT5 download the latest updates and the other MT5 later will updated from there without downloading again ?. You know : a centralized live update for every single installed MT5.
PS : Are you going to Silverstone next week ?
I'm not sure that would be a good idea, updating all MT5 installs to pre-release or released updates depending on where the update is pulled from. Some Brokers may choose to delay the release of an update as they test it properly, this would be negated.
Giving it a miss this year, didn't enjoy sitting in the car park trying to exit for 3 hours last year.