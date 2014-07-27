Have you ever been banned or warned by a moderator and you think it was unfair or selective? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I remember - it was long time ago on some other forum - I placed wrong password 5 times and the system banned me. After that I wrote to admin "please help - I banned myself now". He replied to me: "lift banning ... by the way - you made my day".
They can if they have additional IDs
one person who voted was banned by all moderators
tonny, is that you?
:O isn't against the rules ?
he loses what? :)
I do not know about those discussions you are talking about. But from what I see - you created some polls and you do not need some of them (polls) personally ... seems - you are making self promotion (promoting yourself). Because moderators here are acting on the same way as any other members ...
I think - it is not honest way of the business (posting or whetever) doing.
You followed (attacked) me during the many weeks since I came to this forum ... and I never banned you for this reason ... so, please, let's be more honest concerning what we are doing in intl' environment.
When there is an argument about something and im on the otherside of the divide winning the argument or maybe we decide to take it to the polls and it starts leaning away from his side it suddenly disappears. Look at my polls several good ones have been deleted by this guy due to his difference in opinion and some of my comments too. I dont want to start an argument here but i just want it to stop.