Have you ever been banned or warned by a moderator and you think it was unfair or selective?

New comment
 
  • 14% (10)
  • 18% (13)
  • 15% (11)
  • 10% (7)
  • 10% (7)
  • 7% (5)
  • 27% (20)
Total voters: 45
 
where is "NO" ?
 
very good poll :) seems - you are trying to select insinuation ... something as "mql5 community with Tonny vs moderator" :) :) it is self promotion.
 
newdigital:
very good poll :) seems - you are trying to select insinuation ... something as "mql5 community with Tonny vs moderator" :) :) it is self promotion.
Maybe I can ban you, so you can vote.
 

 

one person who voted was banned by all moderators   

tonny, is that you?

 
Banned forever can't vote either.
 
angevoyageur:
Maybe I can ban you, so you can vote.
I did not yet ban myself here :)
 
newdigital:
very good poll :) seems - you are trying to select insinuation ... something as "mql5 community with Tonny vs moderator" :) :) it is self promotion.
I think we need to lobby Admin to make  tonny a Moderator so he understand the whole Moderator issue first hand instead of just his current narrow "they are all out to get me" perspective  . . .  
 
newdigital:
I did not yet ban myself here :)
I remember - it was long time ago on some other forum - I placed wrong password 5 times and the system banned me. After that I wrote to admin "please help - I banned myself now". He replied to me: "lift banning ... by the way - you made my day".
 
RaptorUK:
I think we need to lobby Admin to make  tonny a Moderator so he understand the whole Moderator issue first hand instead of just his current narrow "they are all out to get me" perspective  . . .  
Good idea, we can organize elections also. Who is candidate ?
 
angevoyageur:
Banned forever can't vote either.
They can if they have additional IDs  
12345
New comment