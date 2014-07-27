Have you ever been banned or warned by a moderator and you think it was unfair or selective?
- Copilot coding assistant - Developing programs
- MetaTrader 5 web platform
- When MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal is indispensable
where is "NO" ?
very good poll :) seems - you are trying to select insinuation ... something as "mql5 community with Tonny vs moderator" :) :) it is self promotion.
newdigital:Maybe I can ban you, so you can vote.
very good poll :) seems - you are trying to select insinuation ... something as "mql5 community with Tonny vs moderator" :) :) it is self promotion.
very good poll :) seems - you are trying to select insinuation ... something as "mql5 community with Tonny vs moderator" :) :) it is self promotion.
one person who voted was banned by all moderators
tonny, is that you?
Banned forever can't vote either.
angevoyageur:I did not yet ban myself here :)
Maybe I can ban you, so you can vote.
Maybe I can ban you, so you can vote.
newdigital:I think we need to lobby Admin to make tonny a Moderator so he understand the whole Moderator issue first hand instead of just his current narrow "they are all out to get me" perspective . . .
very good poll :) seems - you are trying to select insinuation ... something as "mql5 community with Tonny vs moderator" :) :) it is self promotion.
very good poll :) seems - you are trying to select insinuation ... something as "mql5 community with Tonny vs moderator" :) :) it is self promotion.
newdigital:I remember - it was long time ago on some other forum - I placed wrong password 5 times and the system banned me. After that I wrote to admin "please help - I banned myself now". He replied to me: "lift banning ... by the way - you made my day".
I did not yet ban myself here :)
I did not yet ban myself here :)
RaptorUK:Good idea, we can organize elections also. Who is candidate ?
I think we need to lobby Admin to make tonny a Moderator so he understand the whole Moderator issue first hand instead of just his current narrow "they are all out to get me" perspective . . .
I think we need to lobby Admin to make tonny a Moderator so he understand the whole Moderator issue first hand instead of just his current narrow "they are all out to get me" perspective . . .
angevoyageur:They can if they have additional IDs
Banned forever can't vote either.
Banned forever can't vote either.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register