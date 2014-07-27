Have you ever been banned or warned by a moderator and you think it was unfair or selective? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Tonny,
polls are polls. That's all. ... only.
Poll is just a poll ... nothing and not positive ones ... just a poll ... only ... but from what I see - all the talking is about "why you said that" or "why did you say this" ... this is not positive ...
A poll is a 'topic', there is no necessity to have several topics on the same subject. It is still not difficult to understand. Can we close the discussion on this?
"No" was the answer I was looking for.
"No" was the answer I was looking for.
I think those who vote that they have been banned before should also tell why they are banned so that others will learn from their mistake.
Users only get BANNED by mistake or unjustly . . . didn't you realise ?
Without this, i want to say this poll has no serious value and teach nothing than simple coment of jokes
Of course it has value . . . to the OP's Profile Rating and related payments, why else do you think most Polls are created ?
"No" was the answer I was looking for.
This old poll but i didnt include it because its for people who have been banned. I remember one time raptor mistook properkhunt's name for porn but it turned out its his real name so this is proof that not always what moderator sees is correct and sometimes people are banned/warned unfairly/selectively anyway this old poll and some moderators have changed only a few still participate in attacking people unfairly especially in polls. If dont like poll start your own or dont comment. Dont post trash in other peoples posts just because you got previous issues. And this why newdigital is a good moderator he minds his own biz unless provoked and not provoke people to get a reason to ban them when they try to explain themselves so as to settle scores. Just look among last comments and also my latest poll you'll see what im talking about come out right from a moderator. Anyway this old poll i have better things to do.
This old poll but i didnt include it because its for people who have been banned. I remember one time raptor mistook properkhunt's name for porn but it turned out its his real name so this is proof that not always what moderator sees is correct and sometimes people are banned/warned unfairly/selectively anyway this old poll and some moderators have changed only a few still participate in attacking people unfairly especially in polls. If dont like poll start your own or dont comment. Dont post trash in other peoples posts just because you got previous issues. And this why newdigital is a good moderator he minds his own biz unless provoked and not provoke people to get a reason to ban them when they try to explain themselves so as to settle scores. Just look among last comments and also my latest poll you'll see what im talking about come out right from a moderator. Anyway this old poll i have better things to do.
tonny
If it stays that way forever, I wouldn't blame you.