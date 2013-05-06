Some Ideas to Select Trading Signals - page 12

PauloBrasil:

 I think we are connected in thought, I was thinking the same thing, follow my idea:

I would not use the red trend line due the example below:

 

Let's take the example of the link  www.mql5.com/en/signals/5092

 The idea is  the Metaquotes that puts a  type of  option for the customer , a "Trailing Stop"  in value percentage about the Growth percentage. 

The Subscriber's terminal would determine this option in %, in this exmple I put 20%  

 

 In the image above, the  Growth percentage is 29,92%, then 20% would be 23,94, in the chart would paint a horizontal line, eu draw  in the green color.

If  percentage reach  and cross this green line to below, the trade is closed in the Subscriber's terminal, and MetaQuotes would send msg to customer. So The customer would authorize new entry in trade in this signal provider

 

 

 The customer would have profit! 


In my view, control "stop loss" would be very intrusive, but we can join the ideas creating a simple option in MT5 equity trading signal monitoring to close all trades if N% of the red line is reached. 

Anyway, any subscriber can today figure out this manually, to set these limits, the advantage here would be an automatic protection. 

My suggestion is we find a way to model this information in your worksheet too. 

 
figurelli:


Anyway, any subscriber can figure out this manually today, to set these limits, the advantage here would be an automatic protection.

This is my suggestion to MetaQuotes, they can create this optional system for the terminal subscribed, The goal of the horizontal line Trailing Stop (green) is a trigger safety to customer.
The  percentage of Trainling Stop  is determined by the user:
TS = 20% (my example)
 (% Growth - Stop Trailng% = Horizontal Line TS)

Would be used as a  trend breaking, do not know if I was clear.

 

 
PauloBrasil:
But note that drawdown somethimes are high, if you cut in this points you can modify the strategy.

Anyway, this is something to check before choose the trading signal. 

 
figurelli:

But the red line as a point of balance have some drawbacks, type, oftentimes the blue line crossing the red Line
 
figurelli:

Yes, it changes the strategy, but it can be the difference to  the customer  losing or win,
is an additional option for the subscriber, and optional in the moment of the  signature  the signal
 
PauloBrasil:
For sure, this can be a filter to risky strategies.

By the way, separates risky signals, and I think this could be a good classification index of risky signals and a way to user control the cut as soon as possible, even affecting the strategy.

In this sense, MQL5 trading signals service could put a flag image for risky signals, using this approach or any other similar one.

 
figurelli:

Exactly, we, the subscribers, we have to have a notice of imminent danger to get out of the boat before it sinks
 
PauloBrasil:
A easy way in MT5 is insert a new option to this, like "Stop if signal equity is less than [%N] trend line".

figurelli:

A easy way in MT5 is insert a new option to this, like "Stop if signal equity is less than [%N] trend line".

Inside this your idea, instead of Metaquotes offer something in this direction in server providers signal: "Stop signal if equity is less than [% N] trend line", could be developed an EA for MT4 and MT5 that identifies the provider signal and manage the growth percentage.

Inside the parameters of this EA, the user will determine a percentage of retraction on the growth line (blue), reaching this retraction, the EA would cut the signal.

To return the trades in this signal provider, only when the line of growth (blue) transpose up the value that determined the cancellation signal. When this happens , the EA again releases  trades with the signal provider.

This is a basic idea,  if possible, with sure is our  reach!

In this case, we don't go to depend of MetaQuotes 

 
PauloBrasil:
For sure, but the advantage of an integrated MQ solution would be real time control.
