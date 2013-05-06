Some Ideas to Select Trading Signals - page 12
I think we are connected in thought, I was thinking the same thing, follow my idea:
I would not use the red trend line due the example below:
Let's take the example of the link www.mql5.com/en/signals/5092
The idea is the Metaquotes that puts a type of option for the customer , a "Trailing Stop" in value percentage about the Growth percentage.
The Subscriber's terminal would determine this option in %, in this exmple I put 20%
In the image above, the Growth percentage is 29,92%, then 20% would be 23,94, in the chart would paint a horizontal line, eu draw in the green color.
If percentage reach and cross this green line to below, the trade is closed in the Subscriber's terminal, and MetaQuotes would send msg to customer. So The customer would authorize new entry in trade in this signal provider
The customer would have profit!
In my view, control "stop loss" would be very intrusive, but we can join the ideas creating a simple option in MT5 equity trading signal monitoring to close all trades if N% of the red line is reached.
Anyway, any subscriber can today figure out this manually, to set these limits, the advantage here would be an automatic protection.
My suggestion is we find a way to model this information in your worksheet too.
Would be used as a trend breaking, do not know if I was clear.
Would be used as a trend breaking, do not know if I was clear.
But note that drawdown somethimes are high, if you cut in this points you can modify the strategy.
Anyway, this is something to check before choose the trading signal.
For sure, this can be a filter to risky strategies.
By the way, separates risky signals, and I think this could be a good classification index of risky signals and a way to user control the cut as soon as possible, even affecting the strategy.
In this sense, MQL5 trading signals service could put a flag image for risky signals, using this approach or any other similar one.
Exactly, we, the subscribers, we have to have a notice of imminent danger to get out of the boat before it sinks
A easy way in MT5 is insert a new option to this, like "Stop if signal equity is less than [%N] trend line".
This is a basic idea, if possible, with sure is our reach!
In this case, we don't go to depend of MetaQuotes
