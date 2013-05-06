Some Ideas to Select Trading Signals - page 10
I thank you for your analysis on this spreadsheet.
As a moderator you could suggest something like that to MetaQuote to put available in the website 'MQL5' so we can to choose and analyze the signals. I know I should not be easy, but it sure is possible.
The customers would choose the signs and values of the score, the other statistics, the website 'MQL5' would give us automatically....
I will not put 0 for a percentage less than 1% per month. See my proposal above.
In Brazil a personal investment with guaranteed monthly income above 1% per month is very good and rare some bank offer, below 1% in the Brazil there many investments guaranteed, so I will not risk my money in forex options if I have options secured in this level here.
Therefore, I put on the table a yield less than 1% = 0 points
Fator de lucro <1.0 é um sistema de perder. Fator de lucro = valor absoluto de (Lucro Bruto / Prejuízo Bruto).
Eu realmente não sei o valor a ser colocado na tabela , mas 0,05 é resultado de muito errado eu acho.
Então, você tem que ir muito maior do que 1,0.
but in the spreadsheet is is as follows.
Recovery Factor
I think I'm wrong in this assessment.
I did the proportion of operations of consecutive gains for consecutive losses and did not take into consideration the gain value and lost value, this may cause a error in the final result.
See the examples:
signal A
Operation with 48 Wins and Value Gain: 427.70
Operation with 2 losses and Value lost: -179.69
48/2 = 24 ( so what is in the spreadsheet I made)
427.70/179, 89 = 2.377564067
signal B
Operation with 13 Wins and Value Gain: 438 425.09
Operation with 19 losses and Value lost: -42 274.11
13/19 = 0,68
425.09 / 42 274.11 = 10.371
Let's compare the signal A with the signal B:
Looking only at the number of successful operations against lost, the signal A is better than B
SIGNAL A
Operation with 48 Wins
GOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!
Operation with 2 losses
SIGNAL B
Operation with 13 Wins
BAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Operation with 19 losses
Looking for amounts earned against amounts lost, the signal B is better than A.
SIGNAL A
Value Gain: 427.70
GOOD
Value lost: -179.69
SIGNAL B
Value Gain: 438 425.09
VERY GOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!
Value lost: -42 274.11
So because of this I concluded that in this item I have that to modify.
I'll change the spreadsheet, placing the values gain and lost rather than the number of operations
Why are you using Maximum (consecutive Win/loss) and not total Win/Loss ? This can make a big difference, especially if signal is irregular. The factor that you get is actually a kind of Profit Factor, but I wonder about its representativeness.
Why are you using Maximum (consecutive Win/loss) and not total Win/Loss ? This can make a big difference, especially if signal is irregular.
The signal has many operations consecutives of victories and few defeats, but money gains is only 10% greater than the volume of losses, with sure is a signal very aggressive. When it loses, it loses much!
O sinal tem muitas operações consecutivas de vitórias e algumas derrotas, mas os ganhos de dinheiro é apenas 10% maior do que o volume de perdas, com certeza é um sinal muito agressivo. Quando perde, perde muito!
Attention! the last attached spreadsheet , I did not protect, follow the attached spreadsheet protected for anyone unconfigure