Some Ideas to Select Trading Signals - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In my opinion a big problem with mql5 Signals is the poor indication about floating drawdown, you have to open each signal to see it.For example, I see a signal which seems interesting (selected by Profit%, Max DD% and Weeks), max DD% <1%. But when I look at the details I see a floating DD of almost 40%. And I can see it as it is current floating drawdown, if the situation reverse there will be no trace of this huge drawdown. Or maybe I miss something.
I created a scoring system, where at the end we'll have the average of each Signal Provider. This score is a personal opinion and I'm sure that is not the best, Because I'm still beginner in subject, make only three years that I try to invest in FOREX. I came to the conclusion that my psychological profile do not fit to invest on their own. I'll start investing through signal providers, so I'm dedicating me to this post.
Let's go to Table:
Time in Day/ Profit / Initial Deposit
Here we have the percentage of profit day ( time full of life of the signal operation divided by days).
My personal Score
0,005= 1/2 % : 5 point
0,006 - 0,010 = 0,6 - 1% : 6 point
0,010 - 0,015 = 1 - 1,5 % : 7 point
0,015 - 0,020 = 1 - 2,0% : 8 point
0,020 - 0,025 = 2 - 2,5% : 9 point
0,025 - .......> = 2,5 .......> : 10 point
FULL Growth / Month
Here we have the percentage of profit Month ( time full of life of the signal operation divided by months)
My Personal Score:
> to 1 % = 0
> 1 to 2% = 1
> 2 to 4% = 5
> 4 to 6% = 7
> 6 to 8% = 8
> 8 to 10% = 9
Any value greater than 10%= 10
Maximum Consecutive Losses / Maximum Consecutive Win
Here I creat the FACTOR LOSSES/WIN
My Personal Score:
0,60 to 1,00 = 7
1,00 to 10 = 8
10 to 20 = 9
Any value greater than 20 = 10
Profit Factor
My Personal Score: my Friends, here i nedd Help, i don't know if I did the score correct
to 0,0 = 0
>0,0 to 0,05 = 1
> 0,05 to 0,25 = 2
> 0,25 to 0,50 = 3
> 0,50 to 0,75 = 5
> 0,75 to 1,00 = 6
> 1,00 to 1,50 = 8
> 1,50 to 3,00 = 9
Any value greater than 3,00 = 10
Sharpe Ratio
My Personal Score: my Friends, ALSO here i nedd Help, i don't know if I did the score correct
to 0,0 = 0
>0,0 to 0,05 = 1
> 0,05 to 0,7 = 2
> 0,7 to 0,8 = 5
> 0,9 to 0,10 = 6
> 0,10 to 0,12 = 8
> 0,12 to 0,15 = 8
> 0,15 to 0.20 = 9
Any value greater than 0,20 = 10
Recovery Factor
My Personal Score: ALSO here i nedd Help, i don't know if I did the score correct
to 0,0 = 0
>0,0 to 0,05 = 1
> 0,05 to 0,25 = 2
> 0,25 to 0,50 = 3
> 0,50 to 0,75 = 5
> 0,75 to 1,00 = 6
Trade with loss or profit in the last 10 Day
Check the number of operations to profit or loss to identify the SCALPER
HE DID NOT INFORM: 0
HE DID NOT INFORM: MORE THAN 30 TRADE - SCALPER = NO TRADE
SCORE:
HE DID NOT INFORM: 0
HE DID NOT INFORM: MORE THAN 30 TRADE - SCALPER = NO TRADE
MORE THAN 30 TRADE - SCALPER = NO TRADE
LESS THAN 30 TRADE and MORE THAN 15 TRADE = 10
LESS THAN15 TRADE and MORE THAN 10 TRADE = 9
LESS THAN 10 TRADE and MORE THAN 5 TRADE = 8
LESS THAN 5 TRADE and MORE THAN 1 TRADE = 7
LESS THAN 1 TRADE = 5
Average profit in PIP of the last 10 orders
The historic of MetaQuotes does not tell us how many PIPs were victorious, or how many PIPs were defeats, doesn't has Stop Loss, etc.
The average of the PIPs won or lost, I believe that, to the best judgment, we can have an idea, so I made a calculator that gives me a reasonable notion of average PIPs to 100 trades, who have the patience to look at the history and put the values of all the trades, it is easy to configure excel. The calculator is self explanatory.
In Table, I put the option of analyzing the last 10 trades where there was profit or loss .
My Personal Score:
HE DID NOT INFORM: 0
MORE THAN 100 PIP = 10
MORE THAN 70 PIP = 9
MORE THAN 50 PIP =8
MORE THAN 20 PIP =7
MORE THAN 15 PIP =6
LESS THAN 15 - SCALPER = 0
Average Losses(PIP) in the last 10 orders
The same calculator is used to calculate the average number of loss PIPs
My Personal Score:
MORE THAN 150 PIP = 0
MORE THAN 100 PIP = 6
MORE THAN 70 PIP = 7
MORE THAN 50 PIP =8
MORE THAN 20 PIP =9
LESS THAN 20 PIP = 10
TO CALCULUS OF THE TWO PREVIOUS ITENS IS MADE IN CALCULATOR
Server of Signal Provider
I think also important to know what the place where is operating SIGNAL PROVIDER
My Personal Score:
VPS = 10
Cloud Server = 10
Personal Computer = 7
It isn't informed = 0
LESS THAN 20 PIP = 10
Account Live or Demo
Also think important to know if the processed signal is in the live account or Demo
My Personal Score:
LIVE = 10
DEMO = 0
THE BEST SIGNAL PROVIDER
See Attach File
Thanks
A ranking algorithm like yours is PERFECT. I agree that having pips would be nice.
This is a ranking spreadsheet that Expert4x (out of South Africa) publishes regularly: This one is from August last year. I think your method is better (And much prettier!)
Notice on the 3rd line that they give the legend for the colors.
Here are FOUR ranking spreadsheets that I did a long time ago, but yours is still more comprehensive with the rankings on individual metrics.
I really like FAST trades, and so my charts had a bias based on total trade time (Which MQL5 doesn't show yet). The faster the SPEED of the trade, the less chance for whipsaw in the market. That is my theory anyway . . .
It's not too hard to do this IF you have good data. has the high and the low of each trade recorded on the history, so I was able to calculate the Average and Median Drawdown (negative excursion) per trade, which (IF LOW) to me is the most valuable sign of good trading.
You can see on the last table that I just highlighted the above average stats and the counted the number of red cells and put the total in the right hand column.
You can see on my first table that when I did this many months ago, my favorite ranking method (in Red) included elements of Profit + Safety + Speed.
In my opinion a big problem with mql5 Signals is the poor indication about floating drawdown, you have to open each signal to see it.For example, I see a signal which seems interesting (selected by Profit%, Max DD% and Weeks), max DD% <1%. But when I look at the details I see a floating DD of almost 40%. And I can see it as it is current floating drawdown, if the situation reverse there will be no trace of this huge drawdown. Or maybe I miss something.
I created a scoring system, where at the end we'll have the average of each Signal Provider. This score is a personal opinion and I'm sure that is not the best, Because I'm still beginner in subject, make only three years that I try to invest in FOREX. I came to the conclusion that my psychological profile do not fit to invest on their own. I'll start investing through signal providers, so I'm dedicating me to this post.
Let's go to Table:
...
Paulo, such a great work!
I immediately imagine myself watching your spreadsheet importing several trading signals performance real time data, as we can do with DDE to market data.
For this we just need a new resource at MT5 DDE feature: trading signals performance data DDE export.
This would be fantastic, i.e., investor's own methodology analyzed in real time in the spreadsheet.
I will analyze in details the contents of the spreadsheet.
Congratulations, the first step to build a tool to create and analyse a self methodology to select trading systems is done.
As we say in the USA. "SWEET!" I will have to spend some time to review, but you are the new King of Stats!
Here are FOUR ranking spreadsheets that I did a long time ago, but yours is still more comprehensive with the rankings on individual metrics.
I really like FAST trades, and so my charts had a bias based on total trade time (Which MQL5 doesn't show yet). The faster the SPEED of the trade, the less chance for whipsaw in the market. That is my theory anyway . . .
It's not too hard to do this IF you have good data. has the high and the low of each trade recorded on the history, so I was able to calculate the Average and Median Drawdown (negative excursion) per trade, which (IF LOW) to me is the most valuable sign of good trading.
You can see on the last table that I just highlighted the above average stats and the counted the number of red cells and put the total in the right hand column.
You can see on my first table that when I did this many months ago, my favorite ranking method (in Red) included elements of Profit + Safety + Speed.