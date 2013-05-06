Some Ideas to Select Trading Signals - page 7

New comment
 
angevoyageur:

In my opinion a big problem with mql5 Signals is the poor indication about floating drawdown, you have to open each signal to see it.For example, I see a signal which seems interesting (selected by Profit%, Max DD% and Weeks), max DD% <1%. But when I look at the details I see a floating DD of almost 40%. And I can see it as it is current floating drawdown, if the situation reverse there will be no trace of this huge drawdown. Or maybe I miss something.

Yes, this is a major problem that I have mentioned to support.  This is a huge impediment for followers to be able to evaluate the true risk.  My suggestion was to graph the equity line with with the balance line using the low of each trade in real time.   In fact, only shows the equity line.    shows both which is ideal.
 
With the goal of create instruments for customers to select a signal,  I did   a table with statistical data that are available by MetaQuotes. I added some personal analyzes, do not know if I hit the recipe, so I request to the friends to look at this table. Add to improve and remove what will bring harm. 

I created a scoring system, where at the end we'll have the average of each Signal Provider. This score is a personal opinion and I'm sure that is not the best, Because I'm still beginner in subject, make only three years that I try to invest in FOREX. I came to the conclusion that my psychological profile do not fit to invest on their own. I'll start investing through signal providers, so I'm dedicating me to this post.

 Let's go to Table: 

 

 

  Time in Day/ Profit / Initial Deposit 

Here we have the percentage of profit day ( time full of life  of the signal operation divided  by days). 

My personal Score 

0,005= 1/2 % : 5 point 

0,006 - 0,010 = 0,6 - 1%  : 6 point

0,010 - 0,015 = 1 - 1,5 % : 7 point

0,015 - 0,020 = 1 - 2,0% :  8 point

0,020 - 0,025 = 2 - 2,5% :  9 point

0,025 - .......> = 2,5 .......> :  10 point

 

 FULL Growth / Month

Here we have the percentage of profit Month ( time full of life  of the signal operation divided  by months)

My Personal Score:

> to 1 % = 0

> 1 to 2% = 1

> 2 to 4% = 5

> 4 to 6% = 7

> 6 to  8% = 8

> 8 to 10% = 9

Any value greater than 10%= 10

  

Maximum Consecutive Losses / Maximum Consecutive Win

Here I creat  the FACTOR LOSSES/WIN

My Personal Score:

0,60 to 1,00 = 7

1,00 to 10 = 8

10 to 20 = 9

Any value greater than 20 = 10

 

Profit Factor

My Personal Score: my Friends, here i nedd Help, i don't know if I did the score  correct

to 0,0 = 0

>0,0 to 0,05 = 1

> 0,05 to 0,25 = 2

> 0,25 to 0,50 = 3

> 0,50 to 0,75 = 5

> 0,75 to 1,00 = 6

> 1,00 to 1,50 = 8

> 1,50 to 3,00 = 9

Any value greater than 3,00 = 10 

 

Sharpe Ratio

My Personal Score: my Friends, ALSO here i nedd Help, i don't know if I did the score  correct

to 0,0 = 0

>0,0 to 0,05 = 1

> 0,05 to 0,7 = 2

> 0,7 to 0,8 = 5

> 0,9 to 0,10 = 6

> 0,10 to 0,12 = 8

> 0,12 to 0,15 = 8

> 0,15 to 0.20 = 9

Any value greater than 0,20 = 10 

 

 Recovery Factor

My Personal Score:  ALSO here i nedd Help, i don't know if I did the score  correct

to 0,0 = 0

>0,0 to 0,05 = 1

> 0,05 to 0,25 = 2

> 0,25 to 0,50 = 3

> 0,50 to 0,75 = 5

> 0,75 to 1,00 = 6

 

Trade with loss   or  profit  in the last 10 Day

Check the number of operations to profit or loss to identify  the SCALPER

HE DID NOT INFORM: 0

HE DID NOT INFORM: MORE THAN 30 TRADE - SCALPER =  NO TRADE

SCORE:

HE DID NOT INFORM: 0

HE DID NOT INFORM: MORE THAN 30 TRADE - SCALPER =  NO TRADE

MORE THAN 30 TRADE - SCALPER =  NO TRADE

LESS THAN 30 TRADE and MORE THAN 15 TRADE = 10

LESS THAN15 TRADE and MORE THAN  10 TRADE =  9

LESS THAN 10 TRADE and MORE THAN 5 TRADE  =  8

LESS THAN 5 TRADE and MORE THAN 1 TRADE   =  7

LESS THAN 1  TRADE = 5 

 

Average profit in PIP of the last 10 orders

The historic of MetaQuotes does not tell us how many PIPs were victorious, or how many PIPs were defeats, doesn't has  Stop Loss, etc.

The average of the  PIPs won or lost, I believe that, to the best judgment,  we can have an idea, so I made a calculator that  gives me  a reasonable notion  of average PIPs to 100 trades,  who  have the patience to look at the history and put the values ​​of all the trades, it is easy to configure excel. The calculator is self explanatory.

 In Table, I put the option of analyzing the last 10 trades where there was profit or loss .

My Personal Score:

HE DID NOT INFORM: 0

MORE THAN 100 PIP  = 10

MORE THAN 70 PIP = 9

MORE THAN 50 PIP =8

MORE THAN 20 PIP =7 

MORE THAN 15 PIP =6 

LESS THAN 15 - SCALPER = 0 

 

Average Losses(PIP) in the last 10 orders 

The same calculator is used to calculate the average number of loss PIPs

My Personal Score:

MORE THAN 150 PIP = 0

MORE THAN 100 PIP  = 6

MORE THAN 70 PIP = 7

MORE THAN 50 PIP =8

MORE THAN 20 PIP =9 

LESS THAN 20 PIP = 10 

 

TO CALCULUS OF  THE TWO PREVIOUS ITENS IS MADE IN CALCULATOR 

 

Server of Signal Provider

I think also important to know what the place where  is operating SIGNAL PROVIDER

My Personal Score:

VPS = 10

Cloud Server = 10

Personal Computer = 7

It isn't informed = 0 

LESS THAN 20 PIP = 10 

Account Live or Demo

Also think important to know if the processed signal is in the live account or Demo

My Personal Score:

LIVE  = 10

DEMO = 0 

 

 

THE BEST SIGNAL PROVIDER 

 

See Attach File

Thanks 

 

 

 

 
I hope I have been clear in the objectives of this table.
IT IS A SUGGESTION to the  MetaQuote to provide a statistical table of this nature, where we could give our score, as I did.
 
As we say in the USA.   "SWEET!"     I will have to spend some time to review, but you are the new King of Stats!
 

A ranking algorithm like yours is PERFECT.  I agree that having pips would be nice.

This is a ranking spreadsheet that Expert4x (out of South Africa) publishes regularly:  This one is from August last year.  I think your method is better (And much prettier!)

Notice on the 3rd line that they give the legend for the colors.



 

Here are FOUR  ranking spreadsheets that I did a long time ago, but yours is still more comprehensive with the rankings on individual metrics.

I really like FAST trades, and so my charts had a bias based on total trade time (Which MQL5 doesn't show yet).  The faster the SPEED of the trade, the less chance for whipsaw in the market.  That is my theory anyway . . .






It's not too hard to do this IF you have good data.   has the high and the low of each trade recorded on the history, so I was able to calculate the Average and Median Drawdown (negative excursion) per trade, which (IF LOW) to me is the most valuable sign of good trading.  

You can see on the last table that I just highlighted the above average stats and the counted the number of red cells and put the total in the right hand column.

You can see on my first table that when I did this many months ago, my favorite ranking method (in Red) included elements of Profit + Safety + Speed.

 
angevoyageur:

In my opinion a big problem with mql5 Signals is the poor indication about floating drawdown, you have to open each signal to see it.For example, I see a signal which seems interesting (selected by Profit%, Max DD% and Weeks), max DD% <1%. But when I look at the details I see a floating DD of almost 40%. And I can see it as it is current floating drawdown, if the situation reverse there will be no trace of this huge drawdown. Or maybe I miss something.

I full agree, floating drawdown is something that takes care too much, doing it trade by trade.
 
PauloBrasil:
With the goal of create instruments for customers to select a signal,  I did   a table with statistical data that are available by MetaQuotes. I added some personal analyzes, do not know if I hit the recipe, so I request to the friends to look at this table. Add to improve and remove what will bring harm. 

I created a scoring system, where at the end we'll have the average of each Signal Provider. This score is a personal opinion and I'm sure that is not the best, Because I'm still beginner in subject, make only three years that I try to invest in FOREX. I came to the conclusion that my psychological profile do not fit to invest on their own. I'll start investing through signal providers, so I'm dedicating me to this post.

 Let's go to Table: 

 ...

 

Paulo, such a great work!

I immediately imagine myself watching your spreadsheet importing several trading signals performance real time data, as we can do with DDE to market data.

For this we just need a new resource at MT5 DDE feature: trading signals performance data DDE export.

This would be fantastic, i.e., investor's own methodology analyzed in real time in the spreadsheet.

I will analyze in details the contents of the spreadsheet.

Congratulations, the first step to build a tool to create and analyse a self methodology to select trading systems is done.

 


 
TalonTrader:
As we say in the USA.   "SWEET!"     I will have to spend some time to review, but you are the new King of Stats!
I totally agree with you!
 
TalonTrader:

Here are FOUR  ranking spreadsheets that I did a long time ago, but yours is still more comprehensive with the rankings on individual metrics.

I really like FAST trades, and so my charts had a bias based on total trade time (Which MQL5 doesn't show yet).  The faster the SPEED of the trade, the less chance for whipsaw in the market.  That is my theory anyway . . .

It's not too hard to do this IF you have good data.   has the high and the low of each trade recorded on the history, so I was able to calculate the Average and Median Drawdown (negative excursion) per trade, which (IF LOW) to me is the most valuable sign of good trading.  

You can see on the last table that I just highlighted the above average stats and the counted the number of red cells and put the total in the right hand column.

You can see on my first table that when I did this many months ago, my favorite ranking method (in Red) included elements of Profit + Safety + Speed.

I even agree with you that a scalper technique can be a good deal, but the signal system of MeaQuotes isn't good for this.

Who guarantees that the Signal Provider is  going to place a Stop Loss for each transaction, how to  know this in the current signal system MetaQuotes?

What is the delay time of the scalper emit a signal until my terminal server?

There  statistical data that the signal provider does not show for non-customers, 
important data, as in the example  that I put  in the my worksheet. SISTAR19, he doesn't  put some data, only when is  customer. The Metaquotes should not give this option to the server, all data should be shown. Thus MetaQuotes protects the signal provider instead of  the customer.

Just by this  reasons above,   I already  have justified in not accepting scalper in the  system of MetaQuotes
123456789101112
New comment