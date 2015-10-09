agents manager
is it normal for them to show in the services tab, the state is running but disconnected from the cloud? seems like some connect and disconnect at random. i have 1 pc that always shows connected while another one randomly disconnects... any ideas?
- MetaTester 5
- Meta Tester 5 Agent
- Agents keep disconnecting
bueler?
DarkRyder:^ careful, showing your age hehehehehehe (and sorry, don't know the answer to that one)
bueler?
bueler?
i'm not that old :P
turned off my firewall and even switched ports on the affected pcs, and they still randomly disconnect... and dont always reconnect. anyone else have any ideas?
switched ports the software used, as well as did port forwarding on them.. still didnt help.
For the cloud network all agents use an outgoing connection via TCP port 443, not the TCP ports listed in the services tab. You should not forward/open any ports.
The issue is likely caused by performance issues rather than actual connection issues.
Make sure the computer is powered by a mains connection, not by a battery like most laptops.
Make sure you are running a 64-bit version of Windows.
Make sure you are not using a guest OS/virtual machine.
Make sure your drive/s are not running out of disk space.
Make sure you have over 2GB of RAM, I recommend at least 0.5GB of RAM per agent.
Make sure the number of agents does not exceed the number of logical CPU cores/threads.
Make sure every hour slot in the Scheduler tab of the Agents Manager is highlighted blue.
Make sure each agent's PR is above 50, ideally above 100.
By default all agents run at low priority, setting them to normal priority may fix the issue. You can do that via Task Manager, or via Command Prompt/Batch file:
wmic process where name="MetaTester64.exe" CALL setpriority "normal"
The issue is likely caused by performance issues rather than actual connection issues.
Make sure the computer is powered by a mains connection, not by a battery like most laptops.
Make sure you are running a 64-bit version of Windows.
Make sure you are not using a guest OS/virtual machine.
Make sure your drive/s are not running out of disk space.
Make sure you have over 2GB of RAM, I recommend at least 0.5GB of RAM per agent.
Make sure the number of agents does not exceed the number of logical CPU cores/threads.
Make sure every hour slot in the Scheduler tab of the Agents Manager is highlighted blue.
Make sure each agent's PR is above 50, ideally above 100.
By default all agents run at low priority, setting them to normal priority may fix the issue. You can do that via Task Manager, or via Command Prompt/Batch file:
wmic process where name="MetaTester64.exe" CALL setpriority "normal"
is there a direct link to download build 1086 ?
DarkRyder:I'm only aware of the main download link from the MQL5 Cloud Network site: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5tester.setup.exe
is there a direct link to download build 1086 ?
is there a direct link to download build 1086 ?
I imagine that should always be the latest build but it shouldn't really matter because as long as your agents are running and connected to the internet they will replace the executable with latest build automatically then restart themselves.
To check what build you're running just check the title at the top of the agents manager window, you'll see "MetaTester 5 Agents Manager build 1086".
I hope that helps :)
DarkRyder:The update is done automatically.
is there a direct link to download build 1086 ?
is there a direct link to download build 1086 ?
yeah, when i install from the site it installs build 1085... but if i let it sit for a while it auto updates to 1086.
thank you guys for the response.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register