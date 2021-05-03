Is Metatester working properly

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I have downloaded and installed Metatester 5 agents. I have also associated my MQL5.com account with the Metatester manager and had checked the box to sell computing power. I am seeing this image. But number of test passed is 0 ? Why ? I am doing something wrong ?



 

me too 

how it work  

 

When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542#cloud

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
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How ticks are generated : The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation. - - Category: general
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