how to draw "Quadrilateral" or "Pentagon" or "Heptagon" OR " Polygon " ?
hi;
with below code : draw triangle.
if i want to draw : "Quadrilateral" or "Pentagon" or "Heptagon" OR " Polygon "
like below:
what object i must use?
or what is the solution ?
Why do you think it is possible ? how do you do this manually on an MT5 terminal ?
you right,
but i doesn't understand meaning of : https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectcreate
bool ObjectCreate( long chart_id, // chart identifier string name, // object name ENUM_OBJECT type, // object type sub_window nwin, // window index datetime time1, // time of the first anchor point double price1, // price of the first anchor point ... datetime timeN=0, // time of the N-th anchor point double priceN=0, // price of the N-th anchor point ... datetime time30=0, // time of the 30th anchor point double price30=0 // price of the 30th anchor point );
and i also need it to draw harmonic pattern's ( not by 2 or 3 triangle ) ....... if it possible ?!
Regarding this . . . .
datetime time30=0, // time of the 30th anchor point double price30=0 // price of the 30th anchor point
. . . I see that OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 uses 5 anchor points, I assume that when the function was created it was done with future expansion in mind, hence the possibility of up to 30 anchor point values (datetime & price).
I'm not exactly sure what you mean by harmonic patterns, sorry.
i draw in an indicator harmonic patterns ( AB=CD,Reciprocal_AB=CD,GARTLEY,BUTTERFLY,BAT,SHARK,CRAB,....................
this are drawn by triangular ,
because of some reason, i want to draw them Integrated,( for each of them) ?!
thank you for answer.
Hi mehrdad
I think you can divide the number of triangles.
void CreateQuadrilateral_FILL(int chart_id, // Chart identifier string name, // object name // Chart window datetime time1, // First time coordinate double price1, // First price coordinate datetime time2, // Second time coordinate double price2, // Second price coordinate datetime time3, // Third time coordinate double price3, // Third price coordinate datetime time4, // First time coordinate double price4, // First price coordinate color Color_Quadrilateral_FILL=Gray,//RosyBrown //MistyRose //RosyBrown //clrGreenYellow //line color int style_Quadrilateral_FILL=STYLE_SOLID, // line style int width_Quadrilateral_FILL=1 // line width ) { ObjectCreate(chart_id,name, OBJ_TRIANGLE, 0, 0,0); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color_Quadrilateral_FILL); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style_Quadrilateral_FILL); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,0); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK,true); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME,time1); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME,1,time2); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME,2,time3); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME,3,time4); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL,1); ObjectSetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE,price1); ObjectSetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE,1,price2); ObjectSetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE,2,price3); ObjectSetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE,3,price4); ObjectCreate(chart_id,name+1, OBJ_TRIANGLE, 0, 0,0); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color_Quadrilateral_FILL); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_STYLE,style_Quadrilateral_FILL); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_WIDTH,0); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_BACK,true); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_TIME,time4); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_TIME,1,time2); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_TIME,2,time3); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME,3,time4); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_FILL,1); ObjectSetDouble(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_PRICE,price4); ObjectSetDouble(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_PRICE,1,price2); ObjectSetDouble(chart_id,name+1,OBJPROP_PRICE,2,price3); }
hi:
thank you, my friend.
<CODE REMOVED>
Please edit your post . . .
Thank you :-)
