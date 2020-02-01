How to identify and trade in a RANGE - page 2
Here is a followup on the 1 hr timeframe of the Dow chart still in the range. That breakout above the range was a FALSE breakout. Notice now where the carnage stopped today after the FED minutes were released. Knowing the usual correlation between the USD and Equities, I will not be looking for a big move in the USD -and by extension the EUR/USD until we get back up to the ceiling OR back down to the floor.
I was keeping this AUDUSD H1 chart for the 2 days with this box indicator and it is what I got
it works. But I am not sure - it works as post-factum, or I can use it for trading too? Because it is ranging going for AUDUSD H1 right now ... and no any box ...
And so it continues. Hit the floor. Then back to the magnetized mid line. Surprised even me . . . If someone is looking for a high-probability trade, they just need to code the ranges. I am telling you.
It is AUDUSD M30 - yes, it works good:
TalonTrader, please - use Metatrader 5, ok?
Newdigital,
I think it would be good to show off the new MT5 product.
I am trading a live MT4 account with subs (who all use MT4), but I can certainly use MT5 for my investigations and posts.
Here is the updated version of my indicator for those who find it helpful. Report any bugs to me please.
Br, Candles
It is difficult to predict about where the price will go if out of the box. Because price may cross the box in sideways ...