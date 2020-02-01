How to identify and trade in a RANGE - page 3
It may be strange but it is still working - I just checked my MT5 which is opened almost all the time:
Charts / AUDUSD, M30, 2013.03.19 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
It may be good to create EA based on this concept.
I have EA under construction but I am now studying MQL5 and will finish it later. I made a more simplistic version with exact height and length and it had some good results on backtest after some optimization. It is still buggy though :(
Excellent post TT and thank you Ange, for mentioning me in dispatches, this is what I'm talking about, some "traders" have some great insight into what "traits" the markets have, one observation of mine in a ranging market is the Moving averages, on crossing you tend to see the price reverse, not the greatest of examples but you get the concept of insight, (sorry to highjack your thread TT)
Your indicator in separate window remind me famous I_XO_A_H indicator for MT4 (free indicator). By the way, I_XO_A_H indicator is very good filter for many systems and especially for MA crossing systems. It may be good to convert it to CodeBase for example.
I was keeping this AUDUSD H1 chart for the 2 days with this box indicator and it is what I got
it works. But I am not sure - it works as post-factum, or I can use it for trading too? Because it is ranging going for AUDUSD H1 right now ... and no any box ...
How to identify and trade in a RANGE
hi
i have the same idea ... and so exited to see your article.
I'm training to write an expert based on it.
thank you :)
Been a while Viki. Any success with the range trading idea?