MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCHashSet<T>IsProperSubsetOf
- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TrimExcess
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
IsProperSubsetOf
현재 집합이 지정된 컬렉션 또는 배열의 적절한 하위 집합인지 여부를 결정.
ICollection<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 컬렉션으로 작업하기 위한 버전.
|
bool IsProperSubsetOf(
배열 작업을 위한 버전.
|
bool IsProperSubsetOf(
매개변수
*collection
[in] 관계를 결정할 컬렉션.
&collection[]
[in] 관계를 결정할 배열.
값 반환
관계를 결정할 배열.