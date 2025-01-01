DocumentationSections
Moves an item from a given position in the array to the specified offset.

bool  Shift(
   int  pos,       // positions
   int  shift      // shift
   )

Parameters

pos

[in]  Position of the moved element in the array

shift

[in]  The shift value (both positive and negative).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot move the element.

Example:

//--- example for CArrayShort::Shift(int,int)
#include <Arrays\ArrayShort.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayShort *array=new CArrayShort;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- add arrays elements
   //--- . . .
   //--- shift element
   if(!array.Shift(10,-5))
     {
      printf("Shift error");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }