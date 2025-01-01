DocumentationSections
Inserts an element to the specified position in the array.

bool  Insert(
   short  element,     // element to insert
   int    pos          // position
   )

Parameters

element

[in]  Value of the element to be inserted into the array

pos

[in]  Position in the array to insert

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot insert the element.

Example:

//--- example for CArrayShort::Insert(short,int)
#include <Arrays\ArrayShort.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayShort *array=new CArrayShort;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- insert elements
   for(int i=0;i<100;i++)
     {
      if(!array.Insert(i,0))
        {
         printf("Insert error");
         delete array;
         return;
        }
     }
   //--- use array
   //--- . . .
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }