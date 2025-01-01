DocumentationSections
AddArray

Adds elements of one array to the end of another.

bool  AddArray(
   const CArrayShort*  src      // pointer to the source
   )

Parameters

src

[in]  Pointer to an instance of CArrayShort class used as a source of elements to add.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot add items.

Example:

//--- example for CArrayShort::AddArray(const CArrayShort*)
#include <Arrays\ArrayShort.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayShort *array=new CArrayShort;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- create source array
   CArrayShort *src=new CArrayShort;
   if(src==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- add source arrays elements
   //--- . . .
   //--- add another array
   if(!array.AddArray(src))
     {
      printf("Array addition error");
      delete src;
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- delete source array
   delete src;
   //--- use array
   //--- . . .
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }