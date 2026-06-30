FoxWave SR Zone Scanner automatically detects and draws Supply & Demand zones from multiple timeframes directly on your chart — no manual drawing, no guesswork. See exactly where price has reacted before, how strong each level is, and get alerted the moment price approaches a key zone.

Built for price action and scalping traders who need clear, objective levels instead of subjective hand-drawn lines.

What it does

► Automatic Multi-Timeframe Zone Detection The indicator scans up to four timeframes — M15, H1, H4 and D1 — and identifies areas where price has repeatedly reversed. Each zone is built from clustered pivot highs (Supply) or pivot lows (Demand), so you see real structure, not arbitrary lines.

Zones from higher timeframes (H4, D1) are drawn in deeper, more saturated colors — instantly showing you which levels carry more weight, even on a lower timeframe chart like M5.

► Zone Strength Rating Every zone displays a touch-count label, e.g. H1 [4x] . The more times price has reacted at that level, the stronger and more reliable the zone. Set a minimum touch count so only meaningful zones are drawn — no clutter from single-touch noise.

► Active / Broken Zone Tracking Zones automatically update their status. Once price closes through a zone, it's marked broken and won't trigger further alerts — keeping your chart and notifications relevant to current price structure.

► Instant Zone Alerts The moment price approaches or enters a strong zone, you get notified through:

🔔 Popup — on-screen alert window

— on-screen alert window 📱 Push notification — straight to your MetaTrader mobile app

— straight to your MetaTrader mobile app 📧 Email — sent to your registered MT5 address

Set the alert distance in pips so you're notified just before price reaches the zone — perfect for scalpers who want to be ready for a reaction trade.

► Info Panel A compact Fox Wave panel shows at a glance:

Nearest Supply zone above price — exact level, touch count, source timeframe, distance in pips

Nearest Demand zone below price — same detail

Active zone count per timeframe (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1)

Key Features

Scans 4 timeframes simultaneously: M15, H1, H4, D1

Independent show/hide toggle per timeframe

Smart pivot clustering — merges nearby touches into one clean zone

Configurable minimum touch count to filter weak levels

Automatic broken-zone detection

Triple alert system: popup + push + email, each switchable independently

Smart alert reset — no duplicate notifications while price stays in the zone

Full color customization per timeframe, per zone type (Supply/Demand)

Lightweight — periodic rescan, no per-tick recalculation load

Consistent Fox Wave dark panel design

Inputs Reference

Timeframes to Scan

Parameter Default Description UseTF_M15 true Include M15 in scan UseTF_H1 true Include H1 in scan UseTF_H4 true Include H4 in scan UseTF_D1 true Include D1 in scan

Zone Detection

Parameter Default Description LookbackBars 300 Number of bars scanned per timeframe MinTouches 2 Minimum pivot touches to form a zone ZoneWidthPips 8.0 Width of each drawn zone (pips) MergeDistPips 5.0 Merge pivots closer than this distance MinBarsBetween 3 Minimum bar separation between touches

Display

Parameter Default Description ShowM15Zones / ShowH1Zones / ShowH4Zones / ShowD1Zones true Toggle zones per timeframe ShowZoneLabels true Show touch-count labels on zones ShowPanel true Show the info panel MaxZonesPerTF 6 Maximum zones drawn per timeframe

Alerts

Parameter Default Description AlertOnZoneEntry true Enable zone proximity/entry alerts AlertPips 2.0 Trigger distance from zone (pips) AlertPopup true On-screen popup alert AlertPush true Push notification to mobile app AlertEmail false Email alert

Colors Fully independent color control for Supply and Demand zones on every timeframe, plus complete panel color customization.

Panel Position

Parameter Default Description PanelX 15 Horizontal offset from chart edge PanelY 25 Vertical offset from chart edge

How to set up push notifications

Open MetaTrader 5 on your mobile device Go to Settings → Messages and copy your MetaQuotes ID In MT5 desktop: Tools → Options → Notifications Paste your MetaQuotes ID and enable notifications Set AlertPush = true in the indicator inputs

Who is it for?

Price action traders who rely on Support & Resistance but are tired of manually redrawing zones

who rely on Support & Resistance but are tired of manually redrawing zones Scalpers who want to know instantly when price reaches a key reaction level

who want to know instantly when price reaches a key reaction level Multi-timeframe traders who want H4/D1 structure visible while trading on M5/M15

who want H4/D1 structure visible while trading on M5/M15 Anyone who wants objective, touch-validated zones instead of subjective lines

Trade with the same higher-timeframe structure that institutional levels are built around — automatically detected, clearly labeled, and impossible to miss thanks to real-time alerts.

Compatibility