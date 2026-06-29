Purpose

This include file provides a value-or-error return type for MQL5, so functions can report success or failure explicitly instead of through the global GetLastError() / ResetLastError() state — which is easy to forget, easy to overwrite, and forces out-parameters and "magic" return values.

What it does

A function returns one object that either holds a value or an Error; the caller must check before using the value.

ResultValue<T> — for value types (numbers, structs).

ResultValue<T> — for value types (numbers, structs). Result<T> — the same contract for objects held by pointer (classes).

— the same contract for objects held by pointer (classes). Error — a lightweight struct (code + description); codes map to readable names via EnumToString.

— a lightweight struct (code + description); codes map to readable names via EnumToString. MQLError — a thin wrapper over GetLastError / ResetLastError / SetUserError.

— a thin wrapper over GetLastError / ResetLastError / SetUserError. Macros — TRY , RETURN_ON_ERROR , PRINT_ON_ERROR , RETURN_SAME_ON_ERROR , RESULT_ON_ERROR — for early-return propagation without boilerplate.

TRY , RETURN_ON_ERROR , PRINT_ON_ERROR , RETURN_SAME_ON_ERROR , RESULT_ON_ERROR — for early-return propagation without boilerplate. Optional callbacks — Then , Match , MapError (they take top-level or static functions; MQL5 has no closures).

Accessors: Value() , ValueOr(fallback) , CurrentError() , IsError() .

Usage



