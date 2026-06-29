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Result - type-safe error handling for MQL5 without exceptions - library for MetaTrader 5
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Purpose
This include file provides a value-or-error return type for MQL5, so functions can report success or failure explicitly instead of through the global GetLastError() / ResetLastError() state — which is easy to forget, easy to overwrite, and forces out-parameters and "magic" return values.
What it does
A function returns one object that either holds a value or an Error; the caller must check before using the value.
- ResultValue<T> — for value types (numbers, structs).
- Result<T> — the same contract for objects held by pointer (classes).
- Error — a lightweight struct (code + description); codes map to readable names via EnumToString.
- MQLError — a thin wrapper over GetLastError / ResetLastError / SetUserError.
- Macros — TRY , RETURN_ON_ERROR , PRINT_ON_ERROR , RETURN_SAME_ON_ERROR , RESULT_ON_ERROR — for early-return propagation without boilerplate.
- Optional callbacks — Then , Match , MapError (they take top-level or static functions; MQL5 has no closures).
Accessors: Value() , ValueOr(fallback) , CurrentError() , IsError() .
Usage
// Stage functions (top-level — MQL5 has no closures) ResultValue<double> EnsurePositive(const double &value) { if (value <= 0.0) { return ResultValue<double>::Fail("price must be positive"); } return ResultValue<double>::Ok(value); } ResultValue<double> ToPips(const double &price) { return ResultValue<double>::Ok(price / _Point); } Error Describe(const Error &error) { return Error::Create(error.code, "pipeline failed: " + error.description); } void OnOk(const double &value) { PrintFormat("[pipeline] result = %.1f pips", value); } void OnFail(const Error &error) { PrintFormat("[pipeline] %s", error.description); } // The pipeline: read -> validate -> transform -> (annotate error) -> handle void RunPipeline() { SymbolDouble("EURUSD", SYMBOL_BID) .Then(EnsurePositive) .Then(ToPips) .MapError(Describe) .Match(OnOk, OnFail); }
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