Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Multi-Timeframe Candle Map - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 2097
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator does not predict direction and does not generate entry signals. A candle can be near its high and still reverse, or remain near its high while the trend continues. The readings should be treated as location context only.
Multi-timeframe Support & Resistance zone scanner with strength rating and instant alerts — M15, H1, H4, D1.Equity Guard — Daily Loss Limit Guardian with Panic Panel
Account-level daily loss guardian: when your daily loss reaches a configurable trigger, it closes all positions and pending orders and keeps the account flat until the next daily reset. Limits in percent or money, configurable reset time (server time), draggable visual panel with live gauge, and manual CLOSE ALL / LOCK buttons with click-to-confirm. Works on any broker, symbol, account size and currency — hedging and netting, no DLLs.
An oscillator that shows 4 line studies: 1 for consecutive up bars, 1 for consecutive down bars, 1 for the average consecutive up bars, and 1 for the average consecutive down bars.MQTTFive — MQTT 5.0 Client Library
MQTTFive — a fully-featured implementation of the MQTT 5.0 client for MQL5. Features: • MQTT v5.0 — all packet types, properties, QoS 0/1/2 • TCP + TLS via the native MQL5 Socket API • Will messages with properties (will_delay_interval, payload_format, message_expiry) • Topic aliases for outgoing PUBLISH messages • Flow Control (Receive Maximum) • Subscription Options (no_local, retain_as_published, retain_handling) • Binary and UTF-8 payloads • Automatic retry for QoS 1/2 • Zero DLL dependencies — pure MQL5 Tested with Mosquitto 5.0 (15 tests, all PASS). Documentation: https://github.com/chekh/MQTTFive Licence: MIT