Smart Trend Score



Overview



Smart Trend Score is a clean and lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities using multiple trend and momentum filters.



Unlike traditional indicators that draw arrows, trend lines, or multiple graphical objects on the chart, Smart Trend Score displays a single informative text line in the upper-left corner of the chart, making it ideal for traders who prefer a clean workspace.



The indicator analyzes market conditions and generates BUY, SELL, or NO SIGNAL indications together with a confidence score and automatically calculated trading levels.





Features



* Clean chart without arrows or graphical objects

* BUY signal displayed in Lime

* SELL signal displayed in Red

* NO SIGNAL displayed in Gold

* Confidence Score (%)

* Automatic Entry Price

* Automatic Stop Loss

* Automatic Take Profit calculated from the selected Risk/Reward ratio

* Fully customizable text position

* Adjustable Arial font size

* Popup alerts

* Push notifications

* Email notifications

* One alert per closed candle



Trading Logic



Smart Trend Score combines several market filters to reduce false signals:



* Fast and Slow Linear Weighted Moving Averages

* Trend direction confirmation

* Market structure analysis (Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, Lower Low)

* ADX trend strength filter

* ATR volatility filter

* Price action confirmation

* Multi-factor scoring system



Signals are generated only after the candle closes to avoid unstable signals.



Score System



Each signal receives a confidence score between 0 and 100.



The score is calculated from several independent market conditions.



Users can define the minimum acceptable score in the indicator inputs.



If the calculated score is below the selected threshold, the indicator displays:



NO SIGNAL



instead of generating a trading signal.



Risk Management



The indicator automatically calculates:



* Entry Price

* Stop Loss

* Take Profit



Take Profit is calculated using the selected Risk/Reward ratio.



Example:



* Stop Loss = 250 points

* Risk/Reward = 1:2



The indicator automatically places Take Profit at twice the Stop Loss distance.



Display Example



BUY | Score: 92% | Entry: 1.08452 | SL: 1.08252 | TP: 1.08852 | RR: 1:2.00



SELL | Score: 90% | Entry: 1.08452 | SL: 1.08652 | TP: 1.08052 | RR: 1:2.00



NO SIGNAL | Score: 65%



Input Parameters



* Font Name

* Font Size

* Text X Position

* Text Y Position

* BUY Color

* SELL Color

* NO SIGNAL Color

* Stop Loss (Points)

* Risk/Reward Ratio

* Minimum Score

* Show Score

* Enable Popup Alerts

* Enable Push Notifications

* Enable Email Alerts



Notes



Smart Trend Score is an analytical tool intended to assist traders in evaluating market conditions.



It does not open, modify, or close trading positions and should be used as part of a complete trading plan with proper risk management.