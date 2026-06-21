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Confirmed Swing Points Helper - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- InpDepth - number of bars used on each side of the pivot.
- InpMinDistancePoints - optional minimum distance between pivots of the same type.
- InpShowLabels - enables or disables the HH, HL, LH and LL text labels.
- InpHighColor - color used for swing high arrows and labels.
- InpLowColor - color used for swing low arrows and labels.
- InpFontSize - text size for labels.
- InpObjectPrefix - prefix used for chart object names.
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