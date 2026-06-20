Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Swap Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 1738
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Swap Meter — Live Single-Symbol Sell/Buy Swap Monitor with Alerts
Swap Meter displays the live SELL and BUY swap rates for your current chart symbol in a clean, color-coded panel — and instantly alerts you the moment your broker changes either rate.
Key features:
- Live SELL and BUY swap values for the active chart symbol, refreshed continuously
- Color-coded display: positive swap in green, negative in red, zero in neutral gray — know at a glance whether holding overnight pays or costs you
- Built-in change-detection alerts: get notified the instant a swap rate is updated, with popup alert, terminal log, and/or mobile push notification — each independently toggleable
- Adjustable sensitivity threshold to filter out rounding noise
- Visual flash highlight on every detected change
- Fully customizable colors, panel position, and refresh rate
- Lightweight — runs continuously with minimal CPU usage
- Sharp, modern dark-panel design matching the FoxWave Spread Meter
Ideal for carry traders, swing traders holding positions overnight, or anyone who wants to know immediately when their broker adjusts financing costs — without checking Market Watch manually.
Spread Meter — Live Single-Symbol Spread Tracker with Max/Min Record Spread Meter by Fox Wave is a sleek, single-symbol dashboard that displays the live spread of your current chart symbol in real time, while permanently recording the widest and tightest spread ever seen — with exact timestamps.RealCost Spread P95 Logger MT5
Open source MT5 spread logger with average, p50, p90, p95, p99, maximum spread, alerts and CSV export.
Daily Range Tracker — Live Today's Range vs Average Daily Range. Daily Range Tracker shows you, at a glance, how much of the symbol's typical daily movement has already happened today — helping you judge whether the day still has room to run or is already exhausted.Confirmed Swing Points Helper
A small educational MetaTrader 5 indicator that marks confirmed swing highs and lows and labels market structure as HH, HL, LH and LL.