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Indicators

Swap Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Zbynek Liska
Zbynek Liska

Zbynek Liska

4.3 (3)
30 products 8 codes 22 topics 59 comments
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zSwapMeter.mq5 (9.45 KB) view
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 Swap Meter — Live Single-Symbol Sell/Buy Swap Monitor with Alerts

 Swap Meter displays the live SELL and BUY swap rates for your current chart symbol in a clean, color-coded panel — and instantly alerts you the moment your broker changes either rate.

Key features:

  • Live SELL and BUY swap values for the active chart symbol, refreshed continuously
  • Color-coded display: positive swap in green, negative in red, zero in neutral gray — know at a glance whether holding overnight pays or costs you
  • Built-in change-detection alerts: get notified the instant a swap rate is updated, with popup alert, terminal log, and/or mobile push notification — each independently toggleable
  • Adjustable sensitivity threshold to filter out rounding noise
  • Visual flash highlight on every detected change
  • Fully customizable colors, panel position, and refresh rate
  • Lightweight — runs continuously with minimal CPU usage
  • Sharp, modern dark-panel design matching the FoxWave Spread Meter

Ideal for carry traders, swing traders holding positions overnight, or anyone who wants to know immediately when their broker adjusts financing costs — without checking Market Watch manually.

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