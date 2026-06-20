Swap Meter — Live Single-Symbol Sell/Buy Swap Monitor with Alerts

Swap Meter displays the live SELL and BUY swap rates for your current chart symbol in a clean, color-coded panel — and instantly alerts you the moment your broker changes either rate.

Key features:

Live SELL and BUY swap values for the active chart symbol, refreshed continuously

Color-coded display: positive swap in green, negative in red, zero in neutral gray — know at a glance whether holding overnight pays or costs you

Built-in change-detection alerts: get notified the instant a swap rate is updated, with popup alert, terminal log, and/or mobile push notification — each independently toggleable

Adjustable sensitivity threshold to filter out rounding noise

Visual flash highlight on every detected change

Fully customizable colors, panel position, and refresh rate

Lightweight — runs continuously with minimal CPU usage

Sharp, modern dark-panel design matching the FoxWave Spread Meter

Ideal for carry traders, swing traders holding positions overnight, or anyone who wants to know immediately when their broker adjusts financing costs — without checking Market Watch manually.