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Indicators

FVG Imbalance Marker Helper - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Talal N Z Aljarusha
Talal N Z Aljarusha

Talal N Z Aljarusha

4.5 (9)
Building innovative trading technologies that empower traders to better understand financial markets, improve decision-making, and optimize their trading workflows.
Every solution is designed with a strong focus on reliability, performance, usability, and continuous innovation.
4 products 5 codes 1 topic 7 comments
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FVG Imbalance Marker Helper is a small educational indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks simple bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps directly on the chart using a compact three-candle rule.

FVG Imbalance Marker preview

The logic is intentionally simple. A bullish FVG is detected when the third candle low remains above the first candle high. A bearish FVG is detected when the third candle high remains below the first candle low. The gap must also be larger than a configurable minimum size in points.

Detected gaps are drawn as rectangles and extended a small number of bars to the right. This keeps the chart readable and makes it easier to study recent imbalance areas without turning the indicator into a full trading system.

Inputs:

InpLookbackBars - number of bars to scan.
InpMinGapPoints - minimum gap size in points.
InpExtendBars - how many bars the rectangle is extended to the right.
InpHideFilledGaps - hide gaps after price later returns through the gap boundary.
InpBullishColor - color for bullish gaps.
InpBearishColor - color for bearish gaps.
InpTransparency - rectangle transparency.
InpObjectPrefix - prefix used for chart object names.

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It is only a visual helper and a clean starting point for developers who want to study how simple FVG detection can be implemented in MQL5.
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