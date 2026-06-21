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FVG Imbalance Marker Helper - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A small educational MetaTrader 5 indicator that marks confirmed swing highs and lows and labels market structure as HH, HL, LH and LL.Daily Range Tracker
Daily Range Tracker — Live Today's Range vs Average Daily Range. Daily Range Tracker shows you, at a glance, how much of the symbol's typical daily movement has already happened today — helping you judge whether the day still has room to run or is already exhausted.
A native MQL5 script that analyzes the structure of an account's drawdowns, not just the single "maximum drawdown" figure. It reads a daily equity curve (Date,DailyPnL CSV), rebuilds the underwater curve, and splits it into individual drawdown episodes with their depth, duration and recovery time. It then reports the Ulcer Index, Pain Index, Recovery Factor and time spent underwater, and combines them into a single resilience score (A+ to F) with recommendations, printed in the Experts tab. No external libraries; if no file is found it generates a sample curve so it runs out of the box.Profit Concentration Analyzer
A native MQL5 script that measures how concentrated a strategy's profit is — whether the edge is broad or rests on a few lucky trades. It reads a per-trade CSV (Date,Profit) and reports the share of net profit from the largest trades, the Gini coefficient of the winners, a concentration profile, a survival test that removes the best few trades and recomputes net profit and profit factor, and the largest single day versus a configurable consistency limit, combined into a concentration-and-consistency score (A+ to F) with recommendations. If no file is found it generates a sample set, so it runs out of the box. No external libraries, no Python, no AI. The helper ExportTrades.mq5 writes the file from your trade history.