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Daily Range Tracker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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FoxWave Daily Range Tracker — Live Today's Range vs Average Daily Range
FoxWave Daily Range Tracker by Fox Wave shows you, at a glance, how much of the symbol's typical daily movement has already happened today — helping you judge whether the day still has room to run or is already exhausted.
Key features:
- Live Today's High and Low for the current chart symbol, updated continuously
- Today's Range automatically calculated in pips, with correct pip-size handling for both 3/5-digit and standard brokers, including JPY pairs
- Average Daily Range (ADR) calculated over a configurable lookback period (default 14 days) using only fully closed daily bars
- Visual "Range Used %" with a color-coded progress bar — green under 60%, yellow 60-90%, red above 90% — so you instantly know if the move is just getting started or already stretched
- Clean single-symbol panel, no setup required — just attach to any chart
- Fully customizable colors, panel position, and refresh rate
- Lightweight — minimal CPU usage, safe to run on every chart simultaneously
Perfect for day traders and scalpers who want a fast read on whether a symbol still has range left to trade, or swing traders deciding whether a breakout has genuine room to extend.
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