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Indicators

Daily Range Tracker - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Zbynek Liska
Zbynek Liska

Zbynek Liska

4.3 (3)
30 products 8 codes 22 topics 59 comments
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FoxWave Daily Range Tracker — Live Today's Range vs Average Daily Range

FoxWave Daily Range Tracker by Fox Wave shows you, at a glance, how much of the symbol's typical daily movement has already happened today — helping you judge whether the day still has room to run or is already exhausted.

Key features:

  • Live Today's High and Low for the current chart symbol, updated continuously
  • Today's Range automatically calculated in pips, with correct pip-size handling for both 3/5-digit and standard brokers, including JPY pairs
  • Average Daily Range (ADR) calculated over a configurable lookback period (default 14 days) using only fully closed daily bars
  • Visual "Range Used %" with a color-coded progress bar — green under 60%, yellow 60-90%, red above 90% — so you instantly know if the move is just getting started or already stretched
  • Clean single-symbol panel, no setup required — just attach to any chart
  • Fully customizable colors, panel position, and refresh rate
  • Lightweight — minimal CPU usage, safe to run on every chart simultaneously

Perfect for day traders and scalpers who want a fast read on whether a symbol still has range left to trade, or swing traders deciding whether a breakout has genuine room to extend.

Swap Meter Swap Meter

Swap Meter displays the live SELL and BUY swap rates for your current chart symbol in a clean, color-coded panel — and instantly alerts you the moment your broker changes either rate.

Spread Meter Spread Meter

Spread Meter — Live Single-Symbol Spread Tracker with Max/Min Record Spread Meter by Fox Wave is a sleek, single-symbol dashboard that displays the live spread of your current chart symbol in real time, while permanently recording the widest and tightest spread ever seen — with exact timestamps.

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