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Spread Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Spread Meter — Live Single-Symbol Spread Tracker with Max/Min Record
Spread Meter by Fox Wave is a sleek, single-symbol dashboard that displays the live spread of your current chart symbol in real time, while permanently recording the widest and tightest spread ever seen — with exact timestamps.
Key features:
Clean, branded panel showing live spread for the symbol on your chart — no setup, just attach and go
Records both MAX (widest) and MIN (tightest) spread independently, with the exact date/time each record was set
Values only update when a new record is broken — so you always have a permanent history of your symbol's worst and best spread conditions
Instant visual flash highlight the moment a new max or min is recorded
Fully customizable colors, panel position, and refresh rate
Lightweight — negligible CPU impact, ideal for running on every chart you trade
Sharp, modern dark-panel design that fits any chart theme
Perfect for spotting spread spikes during news releases, low-liquidity sessions, or simply understanding how reliable your broker's pricing really is on the symbol you're watching — at a glance, with zero manual tracking.
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