Open-source Expert Advisor for testing day-of-week reversal and continuation effects. Built for systematic research, strategy validation, and further development by the MQL5 community.

Swap Meter displays the live SELL and BUY swap rates for your current chart symbol in a clean, color-coded panel — and instantly alerts you the moment your broker changes either rate.

Daily Range Tracker — Live Today's Range vs Average Daily Range. Daily Range Tracker shows you, at a glance, how much of the symbol's typical daily movement has already happened today — helping you judge whether the day still has room to run or is already exhausted.