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RSI Price Action Breakout Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Amanda Vitoria De Paula PereiraI am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
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Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/69244
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