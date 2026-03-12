RSI Price Action Breakout is a technical indicator designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability reversal points. Unlike standard oscillators, this tool does not signal immediately upon overbought/oversold conditions; instead, it waits for a Price Action confirmation (Breakout/Engulfing) to validate the entry.





Engineering Logic

The algorithm operates on a strict two-step validation process :





1. Condition A (Setup): The RSI (Relative Strength Index) must breach the defined thresholds (Default: 70 for Overbought, 30 for Oversold). This indicates potential exhaustion.





2. Condition B (Trigger): A reversal candlestick pattern must occur.

- For Sells: The price must close below the previous candle's low (Engulfing structure).

- For Buys: The price must close above the previous candle's high.





Key Features

- Zero-Repaint: Arrows are plotted only after the candle closes.

- Buffer Architecture: Optimised for iCustom calls within Expert Advisors.

- Visual Efficiency: Clean chart overlay with distinct buy/sell signals.





Parameters

- InpRSIPeriod (14): Period for the Relative Strength Index calculation.

- InpRSIOverbought (70): Level to monitor for selling opportunities.

- InpRSIOversold (30): Level to monitor for buying opportunities.





Usage Recommendations