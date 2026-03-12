CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI Price Action Breakout Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Amanda V | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira

4.6 (12)
I am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
5 products 7 articles 35 codes 33 comments
Views:
4136
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
RSI Price Action Breakout is a technical indicator designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability reversal points. Unlike standard oscillators, this tool does not signal immediately upon overbought/oversold conditions; instead, it waits for a Price Action confirmation (Breakout/Engulfing) to validate the entry.

Engineering Logic
The algorithm operates on a strict two-step validation process:

1. Condition A (Setup): The RSI (Relative Strength Index) must breach the defined thresholds (Default: 70 for Overbought, 30 for Oversold). This indicates potential exhaustion.

2. Condition B (Trigger): A reversal candlestick pattern must occur.
- For Sells: The price must close below the previous candle's low (Engulfing structure).
- For Buys: The price must close above the previous candle's high.

Key Features
- Zero-Repaint: Arrows are plotted only after the candle closes.
- Buffer Architecture: Optimised for iCustom calls within Expert Advisors.
- Visual Efficiency: Clean chart overlay with distinct buy/sell signals.

Parameters
- InpRSIPeriod (14): Period for the Relative Strength Index calculation.
- InpRSIOverbought (70): Level to monitor for selling opportunities.
- InpRSIOversold (30): Level to monitor for buying opportunities.

Usage Recommendations

This indicator is best used as a filter for scalping strategies on M1/M5 timeframes or as a confirmation signal for Swing Trading on H1.

Cover_RSI

Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/69244

ExMachina Telegram Bridge ExMachina Telegram Bridge

Connect your MetaTrader 5 account to Telegram. Receive instant notifications every time a trade opens, closes, or gets modified — directly in your phone. This is a notification-only Expert Advisor. It does not place, modify, or close any trades. It monitors your account activity and sends formatted messages to your Telegram chat via the Bot API.

CRT Indicator(STF) : Explorer CRT Indicator(STF) : Explorer

This is a minimalist CRT (Candle Range Theory) visualizer built in under 100 lines, revealing what “picture-perfect” single-timeframe setups actually produce across real markets.

Memory Memory

Monitoring memory consumption.

Bid-Ask Pressure Dashboard Bid-Ask Pressure Dashboard

A lightweight tick-driven dashboard that reveals short-term Bid-Ask pressure directly on the chart.