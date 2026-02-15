wpr with tpsl

ZigZag BOS CHoCH Detection indicator is based on the original MetaQuotes ZigZag algorithm and extends it by detecting and marking market structure events. It tracks recent ZigZag swing points and automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) using pivot trend confirmation. BOS and CHoCH levels are drawn directly on the chart with labeled horizontal lines for clearer price action analysis.

This indicator combine WPR and total profit/loss. I don't know how to tell you more about this indicator but you can try it.