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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WPR With TPSL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ZigZag BOS CHoCH Detection
ZigZag BOS CHoCH Detection indicator is based on the original MetaQuotes ZigZag algorithm and extends it by detecting and marking market structure events. It tracks recent ZigZag swing points and automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) using pivot trend confirmation. BOS and CHoCH levels are drawn directly on the chart with labeled horizontal lines for clearer price action analysis.Trend based on WPR
This indicator combine WPR and total profit/loss. I don't know how to tell you more about this indicator but you can try it.
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