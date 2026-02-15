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Indicators

WPR With TPSL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

namakulabu
namakulabu

namakulabu

9 codes 4 comments
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ETHH1.png (40.16 KB)
WPR_WITH_TPSL.mq5 (14.01 KB) view
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WPR indicator in chart window with TPSL

The WPR indicator is very good and efficient to use. This time, I combined this WPR indicator by providing suitable positions for take profit and stop loss (TPSL) based on hi-lo.

wpr with tpsl


trade with wpr

ZigZag BOS CHoCH Detection ZigZag BOS CHoCH Detection

ZigZag BOS CHoCH Detection indicator is based on the original MetaQuotes ZigZag algorithm and extends it by detecting and marking market structure events. It tracks recent ZigZag swing points and automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) using pivot trend confirmation. BOS and CHoCH levels are drawn directly on the chart with labeled horizontal lines for clearer price action analysis.

Trend based on WPR Trend based on WPR

This indicator combine WPR and total profit/loss. I don't know how to tell you more about this indicator but you can try it.

Timeframe Quality Analyzer Timeframe Quality Analyzer

Find Perfect Timeframe to trade

nCalculate Lot by Percent nCalculate Lot by Percent

Function of lot calculation by risk percentage