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ZigZag BOS CHoCH Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Features:
- Classic ZigZag swing detection (Depth / Deviation / Backstep) using the standard MQL5 ZigZag approach.
- Automatic pivot tracking (recent swing points are stored internally for structure analysis).
- Break of Structure (BOS) detection:
- Marks continuation breaks in the same structure direction.
- Draws a horizontal level and labels it "BOS".
- Change of Character (CHoCH) detection:
- Marks the first break against the previous structure direction.
- Draws a horizontal level and labels it "CHoCH".
- Clean chart objects:
- Lines and labels are drawn directly on the chart for clear visibility.
- Updates on new bars to avoid unnecessary redraws.
Parameters:
|Parameter Name
|Description
|InpLookback
|How many bars to scan when collecting recent ZigZag pivots for structure detection.
|InpDepth
|ZigZag Depth (standard MQL5 ZigZag parameter).
|InpDeviation
|ZigZag Deviation in points (standard MQL5 ZigZag parameter).
|InpBackstep
|ZigZag Backstep (standard MQL5 ZigZag parameter).
Notes and Limitations:
- ZigZag repaints: Like all ZigZag-based tools, swing points can update until a leg is confirmed. BOS/CHoCH levels may shift accordingly.
- Close-based confirmation: Break detection is evaluated using candle closes relative to the relevant swing level.
- Chart objects: BOS/CHoCH levels are drawn using chart objects (lines + text labels).
- Performance: Very large lookback values may reduce performance on slower devices or low timeframes.
Screenshots:
Conclusion:
This indicator combines the reliability of the standard MQL5 ZigZag with clear BOS/CHoCH market-structure labeling. It’s a lightweight visual tool for traders who want swing-based structure confirmation directly on the chart.
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