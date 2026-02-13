





This indicator uses the WPR as a basis to determine BUY / SELL. Initially, I looked at the trend in the form of Overbought and Oversold, but because it usually does not work out as desired, I set a -50 line on the wpr as the Pivot Point. But if you want to change it to Overbought and Oversold form, you can try it yourself according to your own comfort.

Here I am sending another indicator that is the same as the previous indicator. In this indicator, I am just fixing the deletion of objects that failed to function in my first indicator.