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Indicators

WPR Monitoring MTF Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

namakulabu
namakulabu

namakulabu

9 codes 4 comments
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Using the WPR indicator to monitor trends across various timeframes may help make it easier to obtain profits in trading. I have my own simple way, but I am sure you have your own ways too.

My method is; BUY WHEN ALL SIGNALS AND MTF MONITORS ARE IN BUY MODE, AND SELL WHEN ALL ARE SHOWING SELL MODE." 


monitoring mtf trends

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