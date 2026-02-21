Trend based grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 using EMA and RSI indicators. Dynamic lot size is calculated from account balance with minimum and maximum lot protection. Initial trade opens when price confirms trend direction relative to EMA and RSI levels. Grid orders are added at fixed point distance using controlled multiplier. All trades are managed as a basket and closed at defined profit target or maximum loss level. Includes optional news hour pause and market close filter. No DLL or external services required.

The FMO indicator is a technical analysis tool that measures "trend age" using fractal cycles. Its purpose is to help traders determine whether a trend is still young (safe to follow) or over-aged (high risk). A Conceptual Synthesis of Psychology, Sociology, and Life Cycles This work presents a deep analysis of human life through a numerical matrix (3, 7, 39, 49), using it as a conceptual lens for understanding psychology, sociology, and developmental cycles. It is not a conventional scientific framework. Rather, it is a synthesized model — integrating esoteric, psychological, and sociological perspectives into a unified cyclical structure. The goal is to organize and interpret human development through layered, interacting cycles.