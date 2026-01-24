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Project Template Generator - script for MetaTrader 5
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Technical Overview
ProjectTemplateGen.mq5 is a MetaTrader 5 script utility that automates the creation of standardized Expert Advisor project structures. It implements programmatic file system operations within MQL5's security constraints while establishing a consistent foundation for scalable trading system development.
Core Capabilities
- Programmatic File Operations: Demonstrates MQL5's file handling API for creating directories and writing structured content
- Template-Based Generation: Produces ready-to-compile MQL5 source files with proper event handler skeletons
- Configurable Output: Allows runtime customization through input parameters without modifying source code
- Sandbox Compliance: Operates within MetaTrader 5's secure execution environment
Implementation Details
File Operations Architecture
The script implements a modular approach to file creation, with distinct functions handling different aspects of project generation:
// Primary orchestration in OnStart() string projectPath = "Files\\" + ProjectName + "\\"; if(!FolderCreate(projectPath)) { /* Error handling */ } if(!CreateMainEA(projectPath + ProjectName + ".mq5")) return; if(CreateIncludeFile) CreateInclude(projectPath + ProjectName + ".mqh"); CreateManifest(projectPath + "README.txt");
Generated Project Structure
MQL5/Files/[ProjectName]/ ├── [ProjectName].mq5 # Main Expert Advisor source file ├── [ProjectName].mqh # Optional header/class definition file └── README.txt # Project documentation and instructions
Key Technical Components
1. Dynamic Path Construction
string projectPath = "Files\\" + ProjectName + "\\";
- Uses relative paths compliant with MQL5 sandbox restrictions
- Demonstrates string concatenation for dynamic file system navigation
2. Robust File Creation with Error Handling
int h = FileOpen(filePath, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI); if(h == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("ERROR: Cannot create main EA file. Error: ", GetLastError()); return false; }
- Implements comprehensive error checking for file operations
- Provides meaningful error messages with system error codes
- Ensures proper resource cleanup with FileClose() calls
3. Structured Content Generation
FileWrite(h,"//+------------------------------------------------------------------+"); FileWrite(h,"//| " + ProjectName + ".mq5"); FileWrite(h,"//| Author: " + AuthorName); FileWrite(h,"#property strict"); FileWrite(h,"int OnInit()"); FileWrite(h,"{"); FileWrite(h," return INIT_SUCCEEDED;"); FileWrite(h,"}");
- Generates syntactically valid MQL5 code
- Maintains consistent formatting and coding standards
- Creates compilable boilerplate code
Usage Instructions
Basic Operation
- Compilation: Compile ProjectTemplateGen.mq5 in MetaEditor (F7)
- Execution: Drag script from Navigator onto any chart
- Configuration: Set parameters in the input dialog:
- ProjectName: Destination folder and file naming
- AuthorName: Copyright and documentation attribution
- CreateIncludeFile: Toggle header file generation
- Output: Check Experts tab for generation status and path information
Post-Generation Workflow
The script creates projects in MQL5\Files\[ProjectName]\ due to MQL5 script security restrictions.
Complete the setup by:
- Manually moving the folder to MQL5\Experts\
- Opening the main .mq5 file in MetaEditor
- Implementing your trading logic in the provided function skeletons
Expansion Opportunities for Advanced Workflows
Scalability Enhancements
- Multi-File Templates: Extend to generate indicator scripts, library files, or resource manifests
- Configuration Files: Add JSON/XML configuration file generation for parameter management
- Build Scripts: Incorporate batch compilation or dependency management files
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectTemplateGen.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Clemence Benjamin | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Clemence Benjamin" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property strict #property description "Generates EA project template in MQL5//Files" #property script_show_inputs #property version "2.01" //--- Inputs input string ProjectName = "Type your project name";//Project Name input string AuthorName = "Type your name eg. Clemence Benjamin"; // Author Name input bool CreateIncludeFile = true;// Generate a header file //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script entry | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { Print("=== MQL5 Project Template Generator Started ==="); Print("Project Name: ", ProjectName); Print("Author: ", AuthorName); //--- ALLOWED sandbox path string projectPath = "Files\\" + ProjectName + "\\"; Print("Target path (sandbox-safe): ", projectPath); //--- Create project folder if(!FolderCreate(projectPath)) { Print("ERROR: Cannot create project folder. Error: ", GetLastError()); return; } //--- Create EA file if(!CreateMainEA(projectPath + ProjectName + ".mq5")) return; //--- Create include file if(CreateIncludeFile) CreateInclude(projectPath + ProjectName + ".mqh"); //--- Create manifest CreateManifest(projectPath + "README.txt"); Print("SUCCESS: Project created in MQL5\\Files\\", ProjectName); Print("ACTION REQUIRED: Move folder to MQL5\\Experts\\ manually"); Print("Folder path: ", TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) + "\\" + projectPath); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create main EA | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateMainEA(const string filePath) { int h = FileOpen(filePath, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI); if(h == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("ERROR: Cannot create main EA file. Error: ", GetLastError()); return false; } FileWrite(h,"//+------------------------------------------------------------------+"); FileWrite(h,"//| " + ProjectName + ".mq5"); FileWrite(h,"//| Author: " + AuthorName); FileWrite(h,"//+------------------------------------------------------------------+"); FileWrite(h,"#property strict"); FileWrite(h,""); FileWrite(h,"int OnInit()"); FileWrite(h,"{"); FileWrite(h," return INIT_SUCCEEDED;"); FileWrite(h,"}"); FileWrite(h,""); FileWrite(h,"void OnTick()"); FileWrite(h,"{"); FileWrite(h,"}"); FileClose(h); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create include file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateInclude(const string filePath) { int h = FileOpen(filePath, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI); if(h == INVALID_HANDLE) return; FileWrite(h,"#ifndef __" + ProjectName + "_MQH__"); FileWrite(h,"#define __" + ProjectName + "_MQH__"); FileWrite(h,"class C" + ProjectName + " {};"); FileWrite(h,"#endif"); FileClose(h); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create manifest | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateManifest(const string filePath) { int h = FileOpen(filePath, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI); if(h == INVALID_HANDLE) return; FileWrite(h,"PROJECT TEMPLATE"); FileWrite(h,"Name: " + ProjectName); FileWrite(h,"Author: " + AuthorName); FileWrite(h,""); FileWrite(h,"NOTE:"); FileWrite(h,"Move this folder to MQL5\\Experts\\ to compile."); FileClose(h); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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