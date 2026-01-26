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EA Duplicate Detector - library for MetaTrader 5

hini
hini

hini

2 codes 7 topics 651 comments
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\MQL5\Include\fxsaber\Expert\
Expert.mqh (29.38 KB) view
EADetector.mqh (14.54 KB) view
EADetector.mq5 (5.94 KB) view
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Allow the EA to determine whether there are duplicate EAs on the chart based on conditions.

Expert.mqh comes from the library written by fxsaber at https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19003.

enum ENUM_DUPLICATE_POLICY {
  POLICY_ALLOW_ALL,                    // Allow all (No detection)
  POLICY_ONE_PER_TERMINAL,             // Only one instance allowed globally in the terminal
  POLICY_ONE_PER_SYMBOL,               // Only one instance allowed per symbol (regardless of period)
  POLICY_ONE_PER_SYMBOL_PERIOD,        // Only one instance allowed per symbol and period
  POLICY_UNIQUE_PARAMS_ONLY            // Only allow running if parameters are different (regardless of symbol/period)
};



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