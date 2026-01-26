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EA Duplicate Detector - library for MetaTrader 5
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Allow the EA to determine whether there are duplicate EAs on the chart based on conditions.
Expert.mqh comes from the library written by fxsaber at https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19003.
enum ENUM_DUPLICATE_POLICY { POLICY_ALLOW_ALL, // Allow all (No detection) POLICY_ONE_PER_TERMINAL, // Only one instance allowed globally in the terminal POLICY_ONE_PER_SYMBOL, // Only one instance allowed per symbol (regardless of period) POLICY_ONE_PER_SYMBOL_PERIOD, // Only one instance allowed per symbol and period POLICY_UNIQUE_PARAMS_ONLY // Only allow running if parameters are different (regardless of symbol/period) };
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