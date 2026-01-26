Allow the EA to determine whether there are duplicate EAs on the chart based on conditions.

Expert.mqh comes from the library written by fxsaber at https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19003.

enum ENUM_DUPLICATE_POLICY { POLICY_ALLOW_ALL, POLICY_ONE_PER_TERMINAL, POLICY_ONE_PER_SYMBOL, POLICY_ONE_PER_SYMBOL_PERIOD, POLICY_UNIQUE_PARAMS_ONLY };







