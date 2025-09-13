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ZIGZAG CALIBRATION TOOLS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Purpose
This is not just a regular ZigZag.
It has been designed as aprecise visual reference tool to helpbalance or analyze other indicators, whether on the main chart or in sub-windows.
It worksonly with confirmed ZigZag values, ensuring that the displayed points are fully reliable.
Each detected move is enriched with key information:
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Theperiods defined by the ZigZag
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Theexact price of the top or bottom
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Thedirection and movement
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Thenumber of pips covered
All this is displayed in a clear way and can befully disabled via simple checkboxes in the settings.
Main Features
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Custom ZigZag
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Adjustable colour, thickness, and style
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Option to turn ZigZag display on/off
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Visual Markers
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Colored vertical lines for each top and bottom
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Distinct colours for highs and lows
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Perfect alignment with the corresponding bars
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Dynamic Labels
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Price display + direction symbol (triangle ▲ or ▼)
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Number of pips between two ZigZag points
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Adjustable font size and color
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Smart positioning to avoid overlapping with price candles
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Full Control
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Boolean parameters to toggle ZigZag and labels independently
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Option to limit the number of analyzed bars for better performance
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Automatic removal of all indicator objects upon uninstall
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Translated from French by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/fr/code/62603
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