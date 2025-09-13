Purpose

This is not just a regular ZigZag.

It has been designed as aprecise visual reference tool to helpbalance or analyze other indicators, whether on the main chart or in sub-windows.

It worksonly with confirmed ZigZag values, ensuring that the displayed points are fully reliable.

Each detected move is enriched with key information:

The periods defined by the ZigZag

The exact price of the top or bottom

The direction and movement

Thenumber of pips covered

All this is displayed in a clear way and can befully disabled via simple checkboxes in the settings.

Main Features

Custom ZigZag Adjustable colour, thickness, and style

Option to turn ZigZag display on/off Visual Markers Colored vertical lines for each top and bottom

Distinct colours for highs and lows

Perfect alignment with the corresponding bars Dynamic Labels Price display + direction symbol (triangle ▲ or ▼)

Number of pips between two ZigZag points

Adjustable font size and color

Smart positioning to avoid overlapping with price candles Full Control Boolean parameters to toggle ZigZag and labels independently

Option to limit the number of analyzed bars for better performance

Automatic removal of all indicator objects upon uninstall



