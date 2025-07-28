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Indicators

ServerTime - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy

Duy Van Nguy

4.4 (24)
EA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
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MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
5 products 3 signals 1 article 19 codes 11 comments
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Views:
5090
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Key Features:

  • Shows server time (not local time) for accurate market monitoring.

  • Customizable text color and font size for seamless chart integration.

  • Optional daily symbol change visualization (% change).

  • Optimized for minimal CPU usage, ensuring smooth performance.

Input Parameters:

  • Show Daily Change (true/false)

  • Font Size

  • Text Color

Ideal for traders needing reliable server time tracking with a clean, efficient design.

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