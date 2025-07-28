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ServerTime - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5090
- Rating:
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- Updated:
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Key Features:
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Shows server time (not local time) for accurate market monitoring.
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Customizable text color and font size for seamless chart integration.
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Optional daily symbol change visualization (% change).
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Optimized for minimal CPU usage, ensuring smooth performance.
Input Parameters:
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Show Daily Change (true/false)
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Font Size
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Text Color
Ideal for traders needing reliable server time tracking with a clean, efficient design.
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