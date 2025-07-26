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Seven strategies in One expert - expert for MetaTrader 5
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'Seven strategies in One exper' or 'MultiStrategyEA' it's a system it includes the code of seven different experts in one expert.
This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) custom indicator, boomSpikeBoxMitigationFinal.mq5, detects a specific bullish spike pattern on the chart and marks entry zones using rectangles and horizontal lines. Once the price returns to ("mitigates") the entry level, the entry line is shortened to the mitigation point.CBitBuffer Class - Data Serialization in MQL5
A class for reading and writing individual bits or bit sequences to and from a buffer.
A lightweight, customizable tool that displays server time on your chart for precise trading decisions.Popular MACD Strategy from Viral YouTube Video (3.5M+ Views)
An automated Expert Advisor that implements a popular MACD-based strategy as seen in a viral YouTube video with over 3.5 million views. Combines MACD crossovers, trend filtering with the 200 MA, and support/resistance detection.