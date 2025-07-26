

'Seven strategies in One exper' or 'MultiStrategyEA' it's a system it includes the code of seven different experts in one expert.

The experts included are as follows, AC_Expert, ADX_Expert, AO_Expert, DeM_Expert, ForceBB_Expert, MFI_Expert, MS_Expert.





It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile.





It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart.





The default parameter settings are indicative,





I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.