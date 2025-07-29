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BBMA ZoneZeroLoss (ZZL) Grandma Ally - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oma Ally is a Malaysian trader who developed the BBMA strategy, a method that combines Bollinger Bands and moving averages to identify potential market movements.
This strategy has gained popularity in Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei and is used by many traders in the forex community.
This setup is used by traders to determine precise entry and exit points.
The "Zero Loss Zone" is a concept within the BBMA strategy that aims to identify trading areas, e.g. for "re-entry" setups, where risk is minimised.
By applying specific criteria, such as the presence of strong trend candles and the positioning of certain moving averages, traders try to take positions with minimal risk of loss.
Translated from German by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/de/code/55233
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